Rock Bridge volleyball defeated William Chrisman in three sets in the first round of the MSHSSA Class 5 District 5 tournament Thursday at Rock Bridge.
The top-seed Bruins picked up right where they left off Wednesday against Hickman, cruising to a 25-12 victory in the first set.
In the second, Chrisman kept it interesting, as the teams were tied at 10 early on. Rock Bridge then went on a 15-7 run to cap a 25-17 second-set win.
In the third set, Rock Bridge showed why it deserved the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Bruins took the first five points quickly and kept the momentum going on the way to a 25-15 win.
The Bruins advance to the second round of the district tournament to face Hickman in a rematch of the regular-season finale, which Rock Bridge won 3-0. The match will be played at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Rock Bridge High School.
No. 5 Hickman upends No. 4 Smith-Cotton to advance the district tournament
Hickman volleyball took down Smith-Cotton in three sets in the first round of the MSHSSA Class 5 District 5 tournament at Rock Bridge.
The fifth-seeded Kewpies started off the first set winning three straight points. Shortly after that, Smith-Cotton went on an 8-2 run. However, Hickman responded with some quick points to tie the set before pulling away for a 25-16 first set victory.
Hickman got off to a slow start in the second set, as Smith-Cotton scored eight of the first 10 points. The Kewpies clawed back, going on a 13-7 run to tie the set at 15. The points kept coming for Hickman, who rode its hot stretch all the way to a 25-19 win in the second set.
Hickman carried the momentum into the third set and won the first three points. Smith-Cotton kept it close, but the Kewpies never surrendered their lead, and eventually pulled away to win the third set 25-19 and complete the sweep of the Tigers.
With the win, Hickman moves on to the second round, where it will face top-seeded Rock Bridge.
Tolton tops Marshall in overtime
Tolton boys soccer edged past the Owls 2-1 in its final regular-season home game of the year. Steven Becvar scored the game-winning goal in extra time, improving the Trailblazers’ record to 13-5-1.
Tolton travels to Moberly at 3 p.m. Saturday for its next match.
Battle cruises past MMA
Battle boys soccer defeated the Missouri Military Academy 4-1 in Mexico, Mo. Julio Lopez-Pilego, Merec Harper, Travis Peng and Eric Tuyisenge all found the net for the Spartans.
Battle next faces Hickman at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hickman.
Rock Bridge claims CMAC championship in swim and dive
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle boys swim and dive teams traveled to Sedalia to join Smith-Cotton in competing for the Central Missouri Activities Conference championship .
Rock Bridge finished with 446 team points to win the event. Hickman followed with 365 points, while Smith-Cotton took third with 251 points. Battle finished with 45.
Bruins’ freshman Keaton Hall took home the CMAC championship in the 1-meter dive, while sophomore Trey Clervi won the 100-yard breast stroke championship. Rock Bridge also saw Zachary Goughenour and Ryder Bechtold finish first and second, respectively, in the 100 breast stroke, while Hayden Barnes and Sam Schultz did the same in the 100 freestyle.
The Bruins also finished first in the 200 freestyle relay as well as the 400 freestyle relay.
Hickman’s Micah Ragsdell and Jack Hoein secured second and third place, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Hoein finished second in the 200 freestyle as well, and both of them swam for the Kewpies’ 200 relay team that finished second. Finn Kinglsey took second in dive for Hickman, and Jax McCormick placed first in the 500 freestyle.
Battle’s Zaid Abu-Salah finished third in the 100 freestyle.