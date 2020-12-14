Rock Bridge hires Horstman as new boys soccer coach
Rock Bridge boys soccer has found its next coach in Topher Horstman, the program announced via Twitter on Monday.
Horstman was the assistant varsity coach to Scott Wittenborn for three years, and previously coached the junior varsity team for four years.
The switch from being an assistant coach to a head coach will be a challenging one, Horstman said, but one he’s excited for.
“A lot of hard work goes into being head coach, and I learned a lot from coach Wittenborn before me, so I’m looking forward to putting what I’ve learned into practice,” Horstman told the Missourian.
Wittenborn announced he was stepping down from his position with the boys program via a tearful video Nov. 18 on Twitter. He will remain the head coach of the girls program for this spring and the immediate future. Horstman will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the girls program, with 2021 set to be his third season with the team.
— Emily Leiker