Rock Bridge pitcher Ella Schouten flexed her muscles early against Hickman. When Hickman power-hitter Athena Wheeler stepped up to bat in the first inning, Schouten worked around the zone, never allowing Wheeler more than a piece of the ball.
After ten pitches, six of which were fouls, Schouten struck out the three-hole for the final out of the first inning. The Kewpies were stumped the rest of the game.
The junior pitcher held an electric Hickman offense to just one run over seven innings and led her team to a 6-1 win.
The lanky southpaw worked on the outside of the plate all night, and her rise ball was effective. Coming off two wins earlier in the week, including a 15-run rout of Silex, Kewpie batters never looked comfortable against the Bruins’ pitcher. They struck out nine times against Schouten and hit safely only four times. She held the opposing lineup to a .160 average.
Abby Hay started behind the plate for the Bruins, lending her powerful swing to the lineup. The freshman is a high-risk, high-reward batter, striking out often, but when she connects, Hay hits the ball hard. She ended up going 0-for-3, but the shift away from usual starter Madison White offered a glimpse into the Rock Bridge game plan.
“We just had a really aggressive approach and a good pitch selection,” Bruins center fielder Maddie Snider said. “We were just ready to hit off of Abby (Hurtado) and we were just mentally prepared.”
Rock Bridge’s six runs are the second most scored on Hickman all season, the most since Aug. 31 in the Kewpies’ 17-6 loss against defending 4A State Champion Troy Buchanan.
Snider starred at the plate for the Bruins. The junior’s three singles and one double equaled the hits of the entire Hickman lineup. She finished 4-for-4 and added a stolen base. Leading off, Snider often sparked the Rock Bridge lineup and her teammates responded: The centerfielder scored three times.
Making her performance more special, Snider was playing after injuring her ribs earlier in the week.
Mackenzie White and Anna Christ both had two-hit nights for the Bruins, the latter in only two at-bats. White tied for the team-high in RBI with two..
“We’re not going to win any game if we don’t hit,” Hickman coach Courtney Haskell said. “I don’t think we played bad, we just didn’t hit.”
With one out in the top of the seventh, the Hickman lineup managed to put two runners on board, but the Kewpies brought in only one run off a Loren Gilland single.
The game ended with an anti-climactic flyout to right.
Hickman is on the road Friday in Day 1 of the Liberty Tournament, where it will look to bounce back from the defeat at Rock Bridge.
“We don’t have time to throw a pity party for ourselves,” Haskell said. “We play three games tomorrow.”
The Bruins, meanwhile, will travel east to take on Holt. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in Wentzville.