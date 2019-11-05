Sam Wills laid on the turf at Battle High School.
The senior was a pest down the flank as a fullback, but three seconds before his back hit the field he was put face to face with Rock Bridge goalkeeper Cooper Deneke.
The announcer counted down from five as a cross was chipped in to Wills, and he struck his effort past Deneke.
“Three, two, one.” the announcer bellowed over the loud speaker.
Wills’ effort flew over the crossbar as the announcer said “beep” in place of a buzzer and Rock Bridge held on for a 1-0 win Tuesday in the district semifinals .
“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky, but credit to my guys because all year they’ve found ways to win games,” Rock Bridge coach Scott Wittenborn said.
Wills’ effort was a microcosm of a chaotic final stretch for Hickman. The Kewpies were unable to get the breakthrough necessary to force overtime after having the ball for the final minutes.
“We got the chances we wanted we just didn’t get any to fall,” Hickman coach Will Ross said.
Even though their season came to an end, the Kewpies looked like a different team than the group that started the season 5-12.
Three weeks ago, things looked grim when Hickman lost to Francis Howell 9-1 in the team’s eighth defeat in nine games.
“Three weeks ago this team was really struggling,” Ross said. “If we would have played them three weeks ago it would have been pretty ugly. Just the growth we have shown to this point in the season has been exciting for me.”
The game started with few chances and a back-and-forth first half ended scoreless once a Jeremiah Johnson shot went just wide of the goal in the final minutes.
Then the Bruins made quick work after the break with a goal from Wesley Goyette three minutes into the second half.
Midfielder Preston Fancher danced through the defense before his shot took a slight deflection and fell on the feet of Goyette, who put the shot and the game away.
“Preston is probably one of the best players in the state with the ball at his feet,” Wittenborn said. “Preston does what he does with the ball and then Wesley put himself in the right spot. That goes overlooked a lot and he has a trick for doing that.”
In the 62nd minute, Skip Smale-Murillo headed a corner kick over a leaping Cooper Deneke, but the shot rattled off the bar. Murillo’s effort started off a frenetic final 20 minutes. He got his head on a free kick but it went straight into the arms of Deneke.
The frantic finish ended with a Kavanah Bollinger free kick at the edge of the box as the clock dipped under 30 seconds. Both his shot and rebound attempt were blocked before Wills’ attempt at the end of the match went awry.
Jefferson City takes care of business with 2-0 win over Battle
Jefferson City looked like a dominant team in the game’s first 30 minutes, but had nothing to show for it.
The Spartans failed to register a shot on goal, but multiple saves from goalkeeper Ty Leroux and a Jays goal by Sam Allen being disallowed by offside ruling kept the game scoreless.
“When (Leroux) came off the field I told him, ‘I thought you stood on your head out there,’” Battle coach Tracy Grant said. “He kept us in the game and made a lot of big saves. He’s been doing that for us all year.”
The Jays had nearly all of the possession, and they finally got their breakthrough when Bowen West ripped a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box in the 31st minute to open the scoring for Jefferson City.
Six minutes later, Ethan Blake sped past the whole Battle defense on the counter attack before slipping a shot past Leroux to give the Jays a 2-0 lead at the half.
Battle’s first season under new coach started fast with a 3-1 record, but the Spartans only won two of their final 19 games in a rebuilding year.
The first 30 minutes, where the Battle defense shined and a young team was playing toe-to-toe with one of the area’s best, gave some reason for optimism.
“There are a lot of players that need experience, and slowly but surely we’re going to pick that up,” Grant said.
Next, Jefferson City plays Rock Bridge at 6 p.m. Thursday at Battle for the district crown.