Seven is usually a lucky number, but with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, it had no such power for Rock Bridge.
The team’s 12-point lead over the Ozark Tigers was cut down to seven. It was now 37-30, and Ozark was closing fast.
At 6:15 in the fourth quarter, Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel called a timeout. Her message to the players was pretty basic: Focus on the next play.
Right out of the timeout, Averi Kroenke made a play that gave Rock Bridge a shot in the arm, just like she has done in her team’s last two games. The sophomore guard hit a 3-pointer and just like that, the floodgates opened.
Mary Primus and Eryn Puett sank two more in succession to put the Bruins back up by 13 points, which gave them back control of the game.
They did not relinquish control again in a gutsy 49-38 win over Ozark.
Nagel was proud of the way her team fought through a difficult opponent.
“We were struggling a little bit, but (the players) were ready to step up and hit that big shot,” Nagel said. “And when you hit one, you can usually get a couple more to fall.”
From the start, defense was critical. Rock Bridge employed a suffocating defense in the first quarter that grounded the usually high-flying Ozark. The Bruins held the Tigers to seven points in the first quarter, including only two field goals sunk, to stake themselves to a 19-7 lead.
A big reason for the defensive dominance was the play of 6-foot-4 center Kyrah Brodie. She finished with only six points but put her skills on defense to good use by collecting 11 blocks.
Brodie said she was focused on giving her team the best opportunity to contain its opponent.
“It feels good to have blocks, but it’s not really how many blocks I have,” Brodie said. “It’s about winning the possession.”
Even with the high block totals, Nagel knew the team couldn’t rely on shot-blocking ability too much.
“We don’t want to put her in a bad spot,” Nagel said of her defensive stopper. We want to make sure that we’re playing well from the outside, but if we do get beat, we know that we’ve got (Brodie) there to help protect us at the rim.”
Primus started the game with a 3-pointer to open the scoring. She wound up finishing with 11 points and hit one of the three straight 3-pointers that allowed Rock Bridge to seal the win.
Sanaa’ St. Andre also finished with 11 points. Kroenke ended up with eight, and Puett finished with 10.
Rock Bridge moves on to play Republic in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal, which saw the Tigers narrowly win 43-40 to end the Bruins’ season.
Still, revenge is not on Nagel’s mind.
“We’re just glad that we have the opportunity to play in the game,” Nagel said.
The game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.