After a collision in the box, Rock Bridge goalkeeper Cooper Deneke went down. He hadn’t been called on for most of the night, but after he got back up he would be needed.
Deneke briefly exited the game after the collision, but he returned just in time for a Saint Thomas Aquinas penalty that threatened the 1-0 Rock Bridge lead.
The Saints forward took the penalty, to which Deneke dove to his left, tipping the shot away and preserving the Bruins shutout to that point.
The first-year varsity goalkeeper allowed a goal late but made plenty of crucial saves to give Rock Bridge (4-0) a 2-1 win over Saint Thomas Aquinas on Thursday night.
“He had a couple of great saves, his penalty save was huge,” coach Scott Wittenborn said. “As a first-year goalkeeper on varsity, he has done everything we could have expected him to do.”
Deneke wasn’t needed much in the beginning as both teams started out slow, going back and forth for the first couple minutes with chances few and far between in a scoreless first half.
Sergio Pico had a great chance for the Bruins 30 seconds into the second half, swerving past a Saints defender before his shot from the edge of the box rattled the crossbar.
Jeremiah Johnson broke the deadlock a minute later with his fifth goal of the season.
After a give-and-go with midfielder Preston Fancher, Johnson took a touch to his right and placed a shot over a diving Shae Wirt, the Saint Thomas goalkeeper, before it ricocheted off the post and went in the net.
The goal was impressive, but it was topped by a celebrating Johnson who ran to the corner to do a back-flip. A yellow card followed, but the damage had already been done.
Johnson had a chance to double the Bruin lead in the 56th minute after getting on the end of a VanDyke cross, but Johnson’s effort was turned away by Wirt.
It was time for Deneke to step up for the Bruins after a handball resulted in a Saints penalty. With just eight minutes left, Deneke came up with a game-defining save to deny Saints an equalizer.
Sergio Pico doubled the Bruin lead in the 85th minute, but Saint Thomas Aquinas pulled a goal back seconds later to make it 2-1 with 4:39 to go.
A couple of Deneke saves later, Rock Bridge had its fourth win of the season.
“That was one of the best teams we’ll play this season,” Wittenborn said. “I said that if we want to be the team we want to be that great teams find a way to win these close games. We came out and battled and we found a way.”
Rock Bridge plays Saint Louis University High School next at noon on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School.
