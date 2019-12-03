Bruins bench leaps with joy

Rock Bridge’s bench jumps for joy after a go-ahead bucket late in the fourth quarter during the 2019 MSHSAA Class 5 Championship against CBC in Springfield. Rock Bridge will play McCluer North on Wednesday.

In last season’s Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational basketball tournament, hosted by Troy-Buchanan High School, Rock Bridge followed a dominant 91-42 victory against Hannibal with a narrow 68-63 loss to McCluer North.

The Bruins got the last laugh that season. The loss against the Stars was one of just three last year for the team, and Rock Bridge was the team that was lifting the state championship trophy in March.

But Wednesday’s semifinal of this year’s iteration of the Invitational will give Rock Bridge a chance to avenge its defeat against McCluer North. The Bruins are flying high so far after beating Holt 72-56 in the quarterfinals and are riding a 14-game winning streak that spans back through last season.

But Rock Bridge will come into the clash as underdogs — the No. 3 seeded team to McCluer’s No. 2 seed. The Stars also boast a 2-0 record this season after advancing to the semifinals with a 49-35 victory against Hannibal.

The Bruins remember that McCluer was just one of two teams from Missouri that defeated them last season, and Rock Bridge will be looking for revenge when the two face off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

