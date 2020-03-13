The Bruins have won three postseason games so far in their quest to repeat as state champions. Each game has fit the script of a dramatic Hollywood film. There has been no shortage of heart-stopping moments.
The drama didn’t seem stop in Rock Bridge’s 12-point fourth-quarter comeback victory against Battle to claim the district title or in the Bruins’ double-overtime thriller against Ozark to advance to the state quarterfinals. Although, one problem has stayed constant in both wins.
Rock Bridge is mightily struggling in the third quarter and the numbers don't look good.
For a team that has won 21 straight games, it is odd that the Bruins have such a noticeable weakness, so deep into the season. Rock Bridge has trouble handling the ball, and it occurs when the team is trapped in a full court press or when a couple of players seem to force passes on offense.
These result in turnovers. A lot of them. The Bruins had 23 against Smith-Cotton and at one point in the third quarter against Ozark, had turnovers on four straight possessions. Not being able to control the ball has led to some long offensive droughts for the Bruins in each game. However, it only seems to rear its ugly head in the third quarter.
In Rock Bridge’s opening game of district play, the Bruins were outscored 21-10 against Smith-Cotton in the third quarter. Then, Battle outscored Rock Bridge 18-6 in the third quarter of the district championship. The trend continued as Ozark outscored the Bruins 14-3 in the third quarter Wednesday.
That means in just three games, the Bruins were outscored a combined 53-19 in the third quarter. Such dismal numbers are a recipe for catastrophe.
This has not been an issue all season, though. During Rock Bridge's 21-game winning streak, just five games have been decided under 10 points. Yet in the playoffs, the Bruins have not been able to break away in the second half.
The Bruins have only been outscored in four of the 14 quarters, including the two overtimes, in the postseason. Three of those have been in the third quarter. The lone exception is a close 15-12 Ozark advantage in the second quarter Wednesday.
Each quarter plays out the same. The Bruins start it with a halftime lead and fail to score in the first two to three possessions in the third. Then, the other team scores once or twice, cutting away Rock Bridge's lead. The Bruins fail to resemble their first-half performance or the one that eventually shows up in the fourth quarter.
Xavier Sykes and Charles Wilson seem to be in a frenzied panic as the turnovers pile up.
Yet each time the fourth quarter begins, the Bruins are right back where they need to be to win the game. Brant Bowers was the leader in the first two games, combining for 36 points and hitting eight 3-pointers to push the Bruins into the next round each time.
Sykes was Rock Bridge’s savior Wednesday as he scored 26 points, including the game tying three-point play with 26.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Despite the Bruins’ quarter of madness, they always seem to prevail. That credit should be given to Rock Bridge’s depth and experience.
The Bruins have six seniors on the team and any five of them can form a formidable lineup. The help that Sykes and Bowers have gotten in the postseason has really lifted the team in the final minutes. Charles Wilson, Cooper Deneke, Hudson Dercher and Jacob Ungles have all made big plays during the fourth quarter this postseason to fuel each comeback.
There were points in the regular season where it felt the Bruins only had two or three players on the court, but as the competition has gotten tougher, Rock Bridge has finally been able to utilize all of its playmakers.
Dercher hit a huge 3 in the second overtime against Ozark to give the Bruins a lead they would never relinquish. Deneke has combined for 17 points in his last two games as he established himself as a force down in the paint.
Wilson has been one of the top offensive options for Rock Bridge and easily one of its best defenders. The 6-foot-1 guard jumped ahead of multiple passes against Ozark which led to easy points in transition. Ungles has been the top rebounder for the Bruins all postseason. The 6-foot-7 forward has been physical under the glass and has accounted for multiple offensive rebounds that have led to second chance points.
The Bruins will try to utilize their depth for four quarters this time when Rock Bridge (24-3) takes on Kickapoo (19-9) at 7:45 Saturday in Bolivar for the state quarterfinals. It is the second year in a row that Rock Bridge and Kickapoo will meet in the state quarterfinals. Last year, Rock Bridge won 77-57 during its run to a state title.
However, the Bruins were led by five seniors last season so it is not a true rematch. Sykes, one of Rock Bridge's most important players, was not even on the team. Nevertheless, the Bruins still have what it takes to advance to the Show-Me Showdown in Springfield for the third straight season.
Rock Bridge hasn't lost a game since Dec. 19 and with two comeback victories in its last two games, the Bruins know they have what it takes to overcome adversity.
If the Bruins do win, they would play at 9:35 p.m. March 20 in Springfield against the winner of Francis Howell and Christian Brothers College in the state semifinals. The state championship will follow at 4:30 p.m. March 21.
On Thursday, Missouri State High School Activities Association released a statement limiting spectators at Class 4 and Class 5 quarterfinal games because of the coronavirus. Only essential personnel will be allowed. It is encouraged that parents and other family members reach out to Rock Bridge to see if they can attend.
The MSHSAA also announced Thursday that there will be a 150 fan limit for each school at the Show-Me Showdown in Springfield next weekend. Schools will be responsible for distributing wristbands to their fanbase to determine who can attend.