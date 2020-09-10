Just three weeks into the 2020 season, Rock Bridge football (2-0) has a chance to match its win total from 2019 on Friday against Jefferson City (0-2).
Rock Bridge comes into the matchup playing well on both sides of the ball. Last week against Smith-Cotton (0-2), the offense showcased its potential as it dominated in both the running and passing games.
Quarterback Nathan Dent matched his Week 1 performance with three total touchdowns against Smith-Cotton. In the first half, Dent primarily used his legs to break down the defense. Coach Van Vanatta opened the offense for Dent, coming out in five-receiver sets. This allowed Dent to find receivers Chi’dron Wright and Mason Gortmaker for passing touchdowns.
Running back Bryce Jackson continued his hot start to the 2020 season last week. After rushing for 98 yards in the season opener, Jackson broke off long runs against the Tigers, reaching the end zone twice.
For the second consecutive week, the Bruins face a team trying to find its identity.
Jefferson City has struggled to open the season: In their first two games, the Jays have been outscored 68-28, including a 36-7 loss in their opener against Holt. Jefferson City showed improvement last week against Hannibal but were still shutout in the second half of a 32-21 loss. This week’s matchup against the Bruins doesn’t prove any easier of a task.
Defensively, Rock Bridge stepped up its performance in Week 2. After allowing Staley to secure long drives that resulted in touchdowns, the Bruins’ defense woke up against Smith-Cotton.
Rock Bridge defeated the Tigers 42-0 last week, the Bruins’ first shutout since 2018. Rock Bridge looks to repeat its performance going into the matchup against the Jays.
If there’s one focal point Vanatta hopes to improve, it’s ball security. The Bruins have been plagued with fumbles but have been able to recover most. If Rock Bridge wants to continue its winning ways, it must hold on to the football.
Rock Bridge takes on Jefferson City at 7 p.m. Friday at home.