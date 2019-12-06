Rock Bridge took home the second-place trophy in the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational, hosted by Troy-Buchanan High School, after losing 64-51 to Francis Howell in the final Friday.
The Bruins lost their first boys basketball game in 314 days as the Vikings jumped out to a 41-29 halftime lead, and stretched the margin to almost 20 by the third quarter. Rock Bridge got some points back in the fourth, but coach Jim Scanlon’s side ultimately dropped to 3-1 on the season.
But the Bruins can take pride in their improved results compared to last year. Rock Bridge handily defeated Holt and McCluer North on Monday and Wednesday to reach the final Friday, after the team was bounced out in the semifinals of the tournament in 2018. The Bruins went on to win the state championship that season, and they are capable of making another splash this time around.