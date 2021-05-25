The smell of popcorn filled the air, and rain lightly landed on fans in the bleachers as the Rock Bridge girls soccer team kicked off its state tournament run against Kickapoo on Tuesday at Rock Bridge Field.
The Bruins were looking to win their third consecutive state tournament game against the Chiefs after beating them by a goal in 2018 and by two in 2017. They weren’t able to continue the streak, losing 2-1 in overtime.
Early in the game, Rock Bridge kept the pressure on the Kickapoo defense, with a majority of the first half being played in Chiefs territory. Twenty minutes into the game, Kickapoo found a break and pushed the ball into Rock Bridge territory. After a corner kick into the box from junior Abby Light, senior Emma Sansom tapped the ball into the bottom left of the net, giving Kickapoo an early lead.
“We had talked about how to defend a corner kick and didn’t execute our defense on that the way we would have liked,” Rock Bridge coach Scott Witterborn said. “That might have been their only real good chance to score in the first half.”
Rock Bridge would continue to keep the pressure in Kickapoo territory, but to no avail. The Bruins finished the first half outshooting Kickapoo 5-2.
Ten minutes into the second half, senior Carsyn Osborne got clear of defenders, booting a ball over Kickapoo goalie Chloe Young’s head and into the back of the net. The goal did not count due to an offsides call that Witterborn said he did not initially agree with.
“That was a ball that was played 40 yards in the air, and I felt when she kicked it and then ran past two defenders, there is no way she was offsides,” Witterborn said. “But, I trust our officials. They do a good job. That’s kind of soccer, you got to take the calls that are made.”
The game would stay relatively silent until there was 1 minute, 30 seconds on the clock. After the Chiefs had spent the previous two minutes burning clock in Bruins territory, Rock Bridge had a chance to bring the ball back toward the other side.
After forcing a corner and trying to find a chance to score, i junior Leah Jenne who floated a ball over Young’s head and into the right side of the goal with 25 seconds left in the half. After the final buzzer, the game went into overtime.
“She (Jenne) is a terrific goalscorer that finds a way to score big goals and she struggled to score goals all year,” Witterborn said. “And I think it’s fitting that she’s the one that found that goal late because the due factor was ready for her.”
Rock Bridge would start overtime in Kickapoo territory, where it had spent most of regulation . As the clock passed two minutes played in overtime , Kickapoo regained possession and moved the ball back toward Rock Bridge territory. With 12:37 on the clock, Light scorched a ball to the left side of Rock Bridge’s goal, ending the Bruins’ season and securing the Chiefs’ spot in the quarterfinals.
Rock Bridge finished the season 10-12 and said farewell to five seniors. Still, Witterborn said he is excited for the future.
“We’re bringing back a good amount of our team, and I think they’ve got a lot of potential for growth,” Witterborn said. “There’s a lot of raw talent there that once we can keep working with them and put some things together, I think they got the potential to be really good next year.”