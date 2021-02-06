Rock Bridge boys basketball defeated Smith-Cotton 73-34 in a CMAC matchup Friday night.
The Bruins got off to a hot start, outscoring the Tigers 26-7 in the first quarter. Rock Bridge never relinquished its lead, and the first-half score read 39-17 in its favor.
The Tigers' comeback efforts went in vain as the Bruins kept their offensive pressure going, scoring another 34 points in the second half while holding their opponent to just 17.
With the win, Rock Bridge moved its season record to 10-6. The Bruins will return to the floor Saturday against Lincoln Prep.
Battle heads to tourney final
Battle boys basketball won the semifinal matchup of the Southern Boone Tournament by defeating Marshall 65-40 on Friday night.
The Spartans now head to the championship game where they will face the Boonville Pirates on Saturday. Battle's current record sit at 12-6.