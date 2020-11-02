In a blink of an eye, Rock Bridge boys soccer's 10-year streak of playing in its district title game came to an end.
With the clock counting down to five seconds left in the game, Blue Springs lined up for a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box on the left side of the field. The Bruins and Wildcats were tied 1-1 and on the verge of overtime.
Then, Blue Springs' shot found the top right corner of the net past Rock Bridge goalie Dylan Foote's fingers, and the clock was at zero. The Wildcats earned a district title berth, and the Bruins suffered a last-second defeat.
No. 3 seed Rock Bridge (10-7-2) lost 2-1 against No. 2 Blue Springs (11-8), ending its 2020 season in the Class 4 District 9 semifinals . It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
The Bruins were down 1-0 at halftime after Blue Springs netted a goal in the 10th minute of the game. It wasn't until the 66th minute that senior defender Aaron VanDyke scored on a penalty kick to tie the game.
"We were talking at halftime: we only gave up one shot on goal the whole first half, and it goes in," Rock Bridge coach Scott Wittenborn said. "So I was proud of the boys for kind of sticking together and battling back, finding a way to tie the game. That was definitely not the ending we were hoping for, but sports are crazy."
Both teams played a physical game. Three yellow cards were given, two to the Wildcats and one to Bruins defender Andrew Copeland. In the end, the high amount of fouls worked to Blue Springs' advantage, but for most of the game, Alumni Stadium at Hickman High School was filled with angry yelling from Wildcat fans who felt slighted.
"I think there was a lot of fouls this game and so yeah, (the ref) was blowing his whistle a lot," Wittenborn said. "We just focus on playing soccer and I thought my guys did a good job of that today."
This year's senior class is on the smaller side for Rock Bridge, meaning a large portion of its starters will return next season. However, the Bruins do lose two of their strongest players, Jeremiah Johnson and Lucas Godon, both of whom had chances at goal but couldn't capitalize in their final high school game.
Wittenborn hopes this year's loss will help his younger players realize the fleetingness of their high school careers.
"Just not to take anything for granted," he said. "How quickly your high school career, your youth sports career can end that quickly. So coming out, working hard every day and taking nothing for granted, making sure we're finishing every shot in a shooting drill and that way, when we get here to these kind of moments, we can take advantage."