With 30 seconds left in the third quarter of Rock Bridge’s basketball game against Webster Groves, two Bruins went up unchallenged for a rebound. They collided with each other and missed the ball, which was scooped up by Statesmen guard Anthony Phiffer and put away for a quick layup.
Thirty seconds later, Webster forward Ethan Chartrand grabbed an offensive rebound in almost the exact same spot and sunk his second buzzer beater of the game — he also made a bank shot as the halftime clock ran out — to put his side up by eight heading into the fourth quarter.
Offensive rebounds were the story of the game as Webster Groves defeated Rock Bridge 70-52 Sunday in the last day of the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena. Offensive rebounds and turnovers, as the Statesmen grabbed 40 rebounds (24 offensive) and forced 22 turnovers from the Bruins, including seven traveling violations.
“That doesn’t take skill that just takes effort and toughness,” Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon said. “We won’t win any games like that. We talk about rebounding and turnovers all the time and it never changes. Until it changes, we’ll struggle. It’s killing us right now.”
It took a while for both teams to get going Sunday. Webster Groves guard Matt Enright opened the scoring 2½ minutes into the game, while Rock Bridge had to wait almost a full five minutes before Xavier Sykes got the Bruins on the board.
Nonetheless, Rock Bridge had a strong first half, as Sykes, who finished with 20 points, led his side to a 17-11 lead early in the second quarter.
But it fell apart in the second half as Webster guard Jacobie Banks caught fire with three 3s and 13 points in a whirlwind third quarter that ended with Chartrand’s buzzer beater. Things didn’t get any better in the fourth as the Statesmen scored 23 and extended their lead .
At one point, Scanlon was so frustrated with what he saw that he subbed out all five players on the court. But the move still failed to inspire the fight he wanted.
“I couldn’t watch it anymore,” Scanlon said. “(The group I subbed in) gave up too, so I took them right out. I was going to try anything. You’re trying to send a message, but it didn’t go through.”
Rock Bridge has now lost its last two games after starting the season with three victories. It initially seemed like its transition from graduating six seniors on its state championship-winning squad last year would be easier than expected, but it’s apparent that there is still a long way to go for this Rock Bridge team to get back to its best.
“I thought we were making progress last week,” Scanlon said. “But then we got hit by a haymaker the last two times we played. We’re all pointing to the end of the season but we have to get better. We have to play winning basketball, championship basketball, and we’re not even close to that.”