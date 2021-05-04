Rock Bridge boys tennis entered Tuesday's meet with Capital City on a seven dual winning streak.
The Bruins came out on top in their penultimate regular season meeting of the season, defeating the Cavaliers 9-0.
Rock Bridge juniors Akhil Elangovan and Ben Loeb teamed up to play doubles against Capital City’s Visshva Anto and Jonathan Dunville . After struggling in the first game, Elangovan and Loeb rallied to take the point, winning 8-2. Elangovan showed a marked improvement from his performance in doubles last week against Hickman.
“When Akhil plays within himself in doubles, he’s able to play so much better,” Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb said.
Ben Loeb, the junior, enjoyed a two-win day on the court, also taking down Jonathan Dunville in his singles match. Loeb won the first set 6-2, but found himself down 3-0 in the second set. Loeb found a way to rally back and win the set 6-3.
Will Forsyth and Will McAllister teamed up in doubles to win 8-0. Forsyth, Rock Bridge's number one, went on to face Anto in singles and came out on top, winning the sets 6-3 and 6-0. McAllister dominated, not letting up a single game in either singles or doubles.
After the meet, coach Ben Loeb addressed the unique challenges tennis brings.
“Tennis is tough, because you can’t run out the clock and you can’t sub yourself out,” Loeb said. “It takes a certain level of mental toughness and emotion to come out and play, so I’m proud of my guys for coming out here.”
Rock Bridge’s record improves to 13-3 ahead of itsregular season finale against Jefferson City on Wednesday. When asked about his expectations for the postseason, Coach Loeb made it clear that Jefferson City comes first, then it’s on to districts.
“First, we’ll play against Jeff City," he said. "Then we can start preparing for next week. We might be down a couple of players due to academic commitments, and we’re going to have to play very well to get out of our district.”