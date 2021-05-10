Physicality was the name of the game Monday night for Rock Bridge girls soccer against visiting Rolla. Bumping, shoving and, in one game-swinging instance, a hard collision defined the 4-0 senior night win for the Bruins.
The controversial collision occurred early in the first half with the Bruins up 1-0. With both the Bruins attacker and the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper Dace Murray running for the ball, the two collided and Murray fell backward. However, play went on as the ball bounced off of Madison Hendershott. At first, the scoreboard didn’t update, leading spectators to believe that the goal wasn’t counted due to the collision, but about 10 minutes later, the score read 2-0 in the Bruins’ favor, leading to more confusion.
“I think there was some confusion up in the press box about whether a goal was scored, because the goalie may have been injured and the referee seemed to halt play,” Rock Bridge assistant coach Topher Horstman said.
The Bruins employed a physical game plan throughout the match, which helped them on their way to the victory. Rock Bridge players weren’t afraid to throw their bodies around and take Rolla off the ball. The referees seemed intent on allowing the physical game, and that played right into the Bruins’ plans.
“Playing physical is something we’re always trying to do,” Horstman said. “We were able to execute pretty well.”
Early on, Rolla gave Rock Bridge fits when the Bruins were on the attack. Rock Bridge tried to find its way into the 18-yard box, but Rolla kept jumping passing lanes and didn’t allow the Bruins to set up crosses into the box. The Bruins found a solution to that, as junior Izzy Cole found the net for the opening goal from 25 yards out .
Eventually Rolla’s defense started to break down and allowed multiple breaks for Rock Bridge, but Murray kept the game from getting out of hand. On one late first-half break, Leah Jenne got behind the Bulldogs defenders and fired a shot past Murray to put the Bruins up 3-0.
Hendershott continued Rock Bridge’s long-shot strategy to get the lone second-half goal, her second of the game. It was a valiant effort from the Bulldogs, but the Bruins were able to improve their record to 8-10.
Earlier in the day, Rock Bridge found out its first-round opponent for the district tournament. The Bruins will play Jefferson City on May 18. Rock Bridge will end its regular season with a Thursday matchup against the Nixa Eagles at home.