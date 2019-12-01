Rock Bridge basketball started its season off with a bang last week, defeating Oak Grove 66-34, exceeding expectations after graduating six seniors from its state championship-winning team of a year ago.
Now, after another full week of team molding and practices, the Bruins will feature in the Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational, hosted by Troy-Buchanan High School, over the course of the next few days. Rock Bridge is the No. 3 seed in the competition, and will begin play with a clash against sixth-seeded Holt — which went 10-16 last season — on Monday.
After their demolition of the Panthers in the season opener, the Bruins have an excellent opportunity to build on that result and prove they are for real. While coach Jim Scanlon’s side is unlikely to reach the heights of last season, Rock Bridge — led by point guard Xavier Sykes, who scored 17 points against Oak Grove — can still be a strong, dangerous team in Class 5.
The Bruins face the Indians at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, in Troy. Depending on that result, they will then face McCluer North or Hannibal in either the semifinals or the consolation bracket on Wednesday, and the tournament will conclude on Friday.