For the ninth time this season, Rock Bridge has scored in double digits. However, Monday’s matchup against Palmyra saw the Bruins take a different approach at the plate.
Out of the 14 runs the Bruins scored Monday, four came off disciplined at-bats that drew walks to drive in runs.
“I think we did a good job of laying off balls and swinging at strikes,” Rock Bridge coach Lisa Alvis said.
The Bruins’ patience at the plate paid off as they earned 11 walks from Palmyra’s pitching en route to a 14-0 dominating win.
In addition to great discipline on offense, the Bruins showed success in stealing bases. They successfully stole all six bases they attempted.
Rock Bridge’s ace, senior Ella Schouten, put together another strong performance from the circle. In five innings pitched, Schouten only conceded one hit while striking out seven opposing batters.
Senior Maddie Snider’s three-run home run was the jump-start that got the Bruins rolling in their 10-run second inning.
The victory improved Rock Bridge to 12-0 on the season.
Because of a technology error, the national anthem was improvised and sung by the spectators of the game, which were mostly parents and siblings.
This past weekend, the Bruins won the championship at the Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament. In the four games they played, the Bruins outscored opponents 42-1, including an 11-0 win in the championship game against Liberty North.
Rock Bridge will return to the diamond Wednesday to face Columbia’s other unbeaten team, Tolton Catholic. The game begins at 5 p.m. at American Legion Park.