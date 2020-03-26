Rock Bridge girls basketball coach Jill Nagel was honored as a Richard Fairchild Coach of the Year for Class 5 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
She was one of four honorees along with Chantell Polk of Hazelwood Central, Monica Tritz of Kirkwood and Mark Spigarelli of Blue Springs.
The MBCA usually picks the coach that leads their team to a state title but since there was no winner this year due to the Missouri State High School Activities Association canceling the rest of the postseason after the state quarterfinals, the coaches of the Final Four teams were honored.
Nagel led the Bruins to a 22-5 record this season and their first Final Four appearance since 2017.
She credited the honor as the result of many people working behind the scenes during the program's success on the court.
“Having great players, extremely hard working staff, very supportive administration, and we’ve got great parents in the community as well,” Nagel said. “When you have all those things working together, success is kind of a byproduct.”
Nagel was not the only one receiving accolades for her team’s performance this season.
Senior Samantha Mackley was named Academic All-State, while Averi Kroenke and Eryn Puett received All-State honors for Class 5.
Puett, Kroenke, Sanaa’ St. Andre and Kyrah Brodie were also named to the All-Central Region Team for Class 5, which is picked by the media. Nagel was also named coach of the year in the same category.
Cooper Deneke and Grant Hajicek, also from Rock Bridge, were honored with Academic All-State awards as well.