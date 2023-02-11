Rock Bridge junior Socorro Rodriguez and Battle sophomore Natalie Shea advanced to the MSHSAA Class 2 girls wrestling tournament after finishing in the top four at the Class 2 District 2 tournament Saturday at Holt High School in Wentzville.

Rodriguez (140 pounds) earned second after Holt’s Maria Slaughter pinned her in the first-place bout. The Rock Bridge junior earned all of the Bruins’ 22 points in the tournament.

  Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

