It finally happened last year. After trailing by eight points at the start of the fourth quarter, Rock Bridge defeated CBC 63-59 to win its first ever boys basketball state championship.
Those 2018-19 Bruins featured six seniors who all now play collegiately, including Dajuan Harris, who is redshirting his freshman year at basketball powerhouse Kansas.
“We lost some really good players,” Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon said. “We may never have that much talent again. Now we have to coach a little differently.”
The 2019-20 eason, which gets under way Monday on the road against Oak Grove, will be about transitioning from that old group to a newer unit that doesn’t have much playing experience yet. But Scanlon says he enjoys the challenge of “putting together the puzzle” that comes with a season like this.
“You roll up your sleeve and ask how are we going to be successful? How are we going to make the players better?” Scanlon said. “I like that part. I always have. Sometimes, it’s a little bit stressful. Sometimes, you really feel good about what you’ve done.”
Guard Charles Wilson and forward Jacob Ungles are the only returners who had consistent, significant minutes last year, while Xavier Sykes is expected to inject lsome talent into the team after he transferred from Helias.
“Those three are the kind of guys you lean on to get you going this year,” Scanlon said. “But there are others that people don’t know about that are working hard and doing good.”
Scanlon is trying to spread the offense around more this year, making the Bruins more balanced. But when it comes to game time, he still prefers to rotate just seven or eight players onto the court, and he is still in the process of whittling his team down to that core.
Monday’s game could go a long way toward determining who will be in that rotation. Oak Grove went 20-6 last year and is a much more experienced team, boasting eight seniors this season.
“If we play good basketball and we play smart, then we can compete with anybody,” Scanlon said. “If we don’t play, if we’re off, and we don’t have the talent to overcome ... We’ll have to be good every night.”
Rock Bridge is getting better with every practice, according to Scanlon, but the Bruins are still a work in progress that is unlikely to reach the highs of 2018-19.
“It’s a process. It takes a while,” Scanlon said. “It’s kind of a grind now. We have some pieces that can be pretty good. But we all need work. We just hope that we can win some games as we go and peak at the end of the season.”
The Bruins will face the Panthers at 7:30 p.m., Monday, in Oak Grove.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.