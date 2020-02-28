For Xavier Sykes, this game was personal.
Rock Bridge’s 5-foot-9 versatile guard was on a mission to establish himself as an offensive threat against his former team, Helias Catholic. The Crusaders found out quickly that Sykes was playing with an aggressive intensity incomparable with anyone else's on the court, but they could do nothing to stop it.
It was evident in the first quarter that Sykes wanted to make a statement, and he did. The junior put up seven shots in the first quarter, more than doubling the amount of any other Bruin teammate. This led to eight points in the first quarter, highlighted by a flex to the crowd after Sykes drove between two defenders to put the finishing touches on an end-to-end layup.
“(My mindset) was to kill,” Sykes said. “Every time I step on the floor I am trying to prove something. It’s amazing to defeat (Helias). It’s nothing against them, but that school just wasn’t for me and being able to win against them is actually pretty fun.”
The Bruins trailed 20-14 in the second quarter, but Sykes was there to lead a comeback. He was the only Bruin to play the entire first half. Despite the fatigue, Sykes led the charge with a step-back jumper that excited the standing-room-only crowd inside the Rock Bridge gym.
“It felt amazing (to be on the court),” Sykes said. “Last Friday, we played Rockhurst and that game was packed with students so that prepared us for this. We came in tonight and now the crowd was with us, so we were able to flow with them and get a win."
In the final minute before halftime, the Bruins re-claimed the lead at 24-22 with a layup by Sykes and never relinquished it. It was Rock Bridge’s first lead since early in the first quarter. At halftime, the Bruins led 26-25 and Sykes had a team-leading 12 points.
“The adrenaline was probably going a little bit too much for (Sykes), but that’s Xavier,” head coach Jim Scanlon said. “He’s also got to learn to find Brant and Cooper. He is a good player, but sometimes you can’t do it by yourself. You got to get everybody involved.”
In the third quarter, that’s exactly what he did. Brant Bowers hit a three-pointer for his first points of the night to begin the scoring for the Bruins in the third quarter. Then, Charles Wilson took over.
The 6-foot-1 senior guard began his scoring run by connecting on a three-pointer that was shot so high it practically fell straight down into the net. Wilson then put his head down and drove to the basket two possessions in a row against a defender that couldn’t match Wilson’s height. This helped the Bruins grab a 40-31 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Rock Bridge kept its big lead the entire fourth quarter. Helias only got as close as eight points in the fourth quarter once before Sykes and Wilson put it away. Sykes finished the game with a team-leading 15 points while Wilson tallied 14. The Bruins eventually won 57-46 and in the process, extended their winning streak to 18 games on senior night.
Last year, the state champion Bruins had five seniors. This season, Rock Bridge has six. Brant Bowers, Charles Wilson, Cooper Deneke, Evan Bentinganan, Grant Hajicek and Jacob Ungles were all celebrated in the senior night ceremony.
“We got them all in the game, they all played,” Scanlon said. “They won their last game on this court. They are really great kids and last year some of them didn’t play hardly any because we had five seniors last year. They never gave up and stayed with the program, and they are taking the advantage of their time now.”
Deneke played a crucial role in the Bruins’ win over the Crusaders. The 6-foot-6 forward was constantly grabbing rebounds in crucial situations to extend the team's possessions. He finished the game with 13 points.
“I thought Cooper Deneke was great,” Scanlon said. “I don’t know how many rebounds he had, but he was a man in (the paint). He was a man the whole night.”
With the victory, Rock Bridge finished the regular season 21-3, going without a loss since December. The Bruins will begin the Class 5 District 9 Tournament playing its best basketball of the season.
“This is a spot that nobody thought we’d be at,” Sykes said. “We started to play a lot of good defense and our team chemistry is starting to come together.”
The Bruins will play 6 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Smith-Cotton and Hickman, who play each other at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. All district tournament games will take place at Battle High School. If the Bruins win Thursday, they will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the championship.