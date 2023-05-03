In a game that featured no scoring until the last few minutes , Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated Hickman 2-1 in overtime Wednesday.

In the 77th minute, Madison Hendershott scored for Rock Bridge to take the lead with only three minutes remaining.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023