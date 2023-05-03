In a game that featured no scoring until the last few minutes , Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated Hickman 2-1 in overtime Wednesday.
In a game that featured no scoring until the last few minutes , Rock Bridge girls soccer defeated Hickman 2-1 in overtime Wednesday.
In the 77th minute, Madison Hendershott scored for Rock Bridge to take the lead with only three minutes remaining.
One minute later, Hickman's Lucy Elfrink knotted up the score with a goal to force overtime.
Less than two minutes into overtime, Kylar Serio scored the game-winning goal for Rock Bridge.
Rock Bridge will next go on the road to play Cor Jesu at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Hickman will also go on the road, traveling to play Tolton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton girls soccer squeaked out a narrow victory against Bishop DuBourg, winning 2-1 in overtime in St. Louis.
Macie Parmer scored the first goal for Tolton, and Aubrey Willmeth scored the game-winning goal in overtime.
This is the third consecutive win for the Trailblazers, who have found a lot of recent success.
Tolton will next play Hickman at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
Rock Bridge boys tennis earned a 7-2 home victory over Jefferson City.
The Bruins have now won three out of their last five matches and have concluded their regular season.
Rock Bridge will next play in the Class 3 District 4 tournament against Timberland at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In its final matchup of the regular season, Hickman boys tennis earned a 9-0 victory against Smith-Cotton at home.
This is the first shutout victory of the season for the Kewpies, who have won five out of their last seven games to bring their season record to 10-10.
Hickman will next play in the Class 3 District 4 tournament against Troy Buchanan at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Tolton boys tennis defeated Lutheran St. Charles 9-0 to bounce back from a tough loss against Helias.
After having a 13-game winning streak broken just a few days earlier, Tolton brought its season record to 14-3 in the final game of the regular season.
Tolton will next play in the Class 1 District 7 tournament against Columbia Independent at 4 p.m. Monday.
After just suffering a 5-0 loss at the hands of Hickman, Battle girls soccer lost on the road to Laquey 3-2.
The Spartans have lost six of their last eight games.
Battle will next travel to play Wright City at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
