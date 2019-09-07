All afternoon, Jeremiah Johnson was the opposition’s focal point.
Every time Rock Bridge got the ball, St. Louis University High School head coach Bob O’Connell had a message for his defenders.
“Find number eight!”
The message echoed throughout the field as defenders stuck to Johnson. The strategy worked for the first half, with St. Louis going into the break with a 1-0 lead.
But in the 43rd minute, Rock Bridge’s number eight finally found an opening. Johnson received a quick pass from 25 yards out, turned and fired a curling shot off of his peach boot.
“They had a gap,” Johnson said. “I just turned and hit it.”
The shot flew past a diving keeper and curled into the bottom corner, giving the Bruins an equalizer with 37 minutes left.
“That was a rip,” coach Scott Wittenborn said. “I didn’t see it coming.”
10 minutes later, Preston Fancher scored to give Rock Bridge (5-0) a 2-1 lead, which turned out to be good enough for a comeback win over SLUH.
The pressure didn’t faze Johnson, who said he experiences such kind of treatment in a good amount of games. Today, he stepped up and helped drive a Bruins comeback.
“Sometimes I think when there is a good back on him it makes him a better player,” Wittenborn said. “It makes him more in to the game. I was proud of the way he competed.”
The game was a tale of two halves for the Bruins. SLUH was able to get the lion’s share of the possession in the first half after winning most of the free balls.
That advantage in possession created an early goal for the Billikens. In the 10th minute, a cross inside the box pinballed before SLUH midfielder Evan Yalavarthi, who struck a clean shot past Rock Bridge keeper Cooper Deneke.
Johnson and the Bruin offense were contained for most of the first half and had to resort to playing long balls out of the midfield.
Johnson provided the equalizer minutes into the second half. The ensuing celebration was tame in comparison to his backflip on Thursday. He simply turned to his teammates and put his arms out wide as they celebrated his long-range effort.
“I didn’t want to risk another yellow card,” Johnson said.
Johnson ended up getting one after a challenge against the opposing goalie in the game’s final minutes, which moves him up to three yellow cards for the season.
Johnson was offside, but referees let the play continue and booked Johnson after the challenge. He is just two yellow cards away from accumulating five for the season, which automatically suspends him for a game.
“The whole play shouldn’t have happened,” Wittenborn said. “I think the refs handled the offside poorly, the play could’ve been stopped 30 yards before it happened. The challenge wasn’t vicious so I’m not mad at him.”
The Bruins’ second-half effort was more than the Jeremiah Johnson effort. A switch flipped for the Bruins midfielders Preston Fancher and Will Sanders, who were able to win more balls in the second half and control the possession.
“We were more calm with the ball at our feet,” Fancher said. “That allowed us to possess more as opposed to when we just kicked the ball upfield in the first half.”
Lucas Godon and the Bruins’ other forwards also came back to provide more pressure and disrupted SLUH’s midfielders into multiple turnovers.
Minutes after Johnson’s goal, one of those turnovers led to a Fancher goal that put the Bruins on top. He came up with a loose ball and fired a rocket into the net from just inside the box.
“That’s the hardest shot I’ve ever seen him hit in a game,” Wittenborn said.
The Bruins held onto their one-goal lead for the game’s final 27 minutes with Deneke standing tall to deny SLUH a couple of chances, helping Rock Bridge secure their fifth-straight win.
Rock Bridge now looks for a sixth-straight win when the Bruins play Helias Catholic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Rock Bridge.