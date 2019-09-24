At Rock Bridge High School, a cross-town rivalry game brought a raucous crowd.
A fan was ejected and the student section, called the Bru Crew, had to be moved after a stoppage of play, but that didn’t stop Rock Bridge (11-2) from defeating Hickman 3-1 Tuesday night.
Play was stopped in the 57th minute by the officials to address taunting in the student section before a fan was kicked out for heckling an official. Rock Bridge coach Scott Wittenborn was brought out to address the student section and move itthem to the other side of the field.
“We had administrators who were saying they were doing a great job cheering,” Wittenborn said. “The referee heard some things they didn’t like. It doesn’t need to be a big issue so we moved them and let them keep doing their thing.”
In front of the student section, Bruins forward Jeremiah Johnson stole a Hickman (4-5) back pass before Lucas Godon set up Sergio Pico at the top of the box. Pico sent a missile off his foot into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Bruins the opening goal in the 18th minute.
Seconds later, a Hickman attacker was brought down in the box for a penalty kick. Hickman attacker Kavanah Bollinger calmly slotted the spot kick past Rock Bridge goalkeeper Cooper Deneke to level the game 1-1.
After the penalty, Hickman hung around with the Bruins for a good portion of the first half.
“I think we shut down a lot of what they like to do,” Hickman coach Willem Ross said. “Obviously not enough of it.”
The Kewpies were able to contain Johnson, but that left open space for Godon and other Bruins.
“I found more and more teams try to man-mark Jeremiah and that frees up some more space for (Godon),” Wittenborn said. “I think teams are going to learn that Lucas is just as capable.”
Godon got his second assist of the day by dumping a pass off to Wesley Goyette, who headed a shot over the Hickman goalkeeper to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead at the half.
The home-field advantage for the Bruins was evident in the second half, with a student section that made its presence known all night.
“I loved having the crowd and I loved having the support,” Wittenborn said. “You can hear when we make a pretty cool move around a guy they are hooting and hollering and that makes them be more creative and play harder.”
The student section was moved early in the second period to the Rock Bridge attacking side while Preston Fancher and the Rock Bridge midfield continued to dominate possession.
“He uses his size well and I rarely see him pushed off the ball even though he’s significantly shorter than everybody else,” Wittenborn said.
The Bruins offense often runs through Fancher, who frequently plays balls in the middle of the field to the Bruins’ forwards.
“Everybody knows about their forwards up top, but he is the engine that makes them go,” Ross said. “The times when we were successful were times when he was slowed and they were successful when they had the ball at his feet.”
Fancher fed Godon a cross that he struck past the Hickman goalkeeper for a third Bruins goal in the 74th minute.
The ball was settled with Godon’s chest and a bit of his arm, which created a controversial no-call, but it didn’t matter and Godon celebrated with his teammates in front of the relocated Bru Crew.
“I think on the third goal, and we’ll look at the film, but it looked like an obvious handball from here,” Ross said. “I’ve been wrong about those things before, but if that’s called then that might give us some more momentum for the last couple minutes.”
Hickman failed to get any substantial chances late after Godon’s goal, and Deneke was present to snuff out any threat of a Kewpies comeback, giving Rock Bridge a 3-1 win. over its crosstown rival.
Next, Rock Bridge plays at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Gateway Christian Academy. Hickman starts play at the Parkway Tournament on Friday.