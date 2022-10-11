Before the season started, Rock Bridge softball coach Lisa Alvis said her team’s goal was to win a district championship.

The Bruins are now two wins away from accomplishing that goal after Tuesday’s 10-0, six-inning win over Smith-Cotton in the Class 5 District 6 quarterfinals in Blue Springs.

