Rock Bridge defeated Francis Howell Central 8-0 Monday to advance to its first ever state final four appearance in Lisa Simmons first season as head coach.
Maren Jones dominated Howell with her three home runs helping the Bruins make history.
Ella Schouten was terrific in the circle for Rock Bridge. She retired the first six Howell batters on her way to a shutout.
The Bruins will make the trip to Springfield Nov. 1 to take on Blue Springs South in the state semifinal.
Tolton girls volleyball comes up short at districts
In the opening round of the district tournament the Tolton Trailblazers fell 2-0 to New Haven. The Trailblazers dropped the first set 25-12.
They climbed back in the second set to cut the deficit down to two. However, Tolton came up just short of the comeback falling 25-22.
The loss ends the Trailblazers season at 6-27.
MU men's golf lands in fifteenth place after day one of the Hoakalei CC Invitational
The Tigers shot four over par in the first day of the three day tournament. Ole Miss is in first after shooting sixteen under par.
Ross Steelman leads the Tigers with a score of two under par. Steelman was excellent on the back nine going three under par on holes fourteen through sixteen.
The competition in Oahu, Hawaii, continues Tuesday and will conclude Wednesday.