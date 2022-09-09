The Bruins captured their seventh consecutive win of the season with an11-0 victory in six innings over Blue Springs.
Rock Bridgepulled away in the first inning and never looked back.
After three walks to start the game, Abby Hay hit a base-clearing double to make it 3-0. After loadingthe basesagain, Kayla Mooney smoked a grand slam to make it 7-0 after one inning.
Sophie Schupp hit a two-run home run of her own to make it 9-0 in the fifth inning.
Hay ended the game with a double in the sixth to win 11-0.
Bruins pitcher Anna Christ held the Wildcats at bay, pitching five shutout innings. Kennedy Watson closed it out in the sixth.
Rock Bridge continues its hot stretch, winning seven in a row now to improve to 11-1. The Bruins will play a doubleheader Saturday, taking on Jackson at 11 a.m., and Cape Notre Dame at 1 p.m.
Battle splits games against Truman and Marshfield
Battle softball fell 2-1 to Truman in its first game of the day.
The game was a pitcher's duel. Spartan's pitcher, Ainsley Stubbs threw a complete game, striking out ten batters on the day. The two runs she let up came in the fifth inning on a RBI double followed by a sacrifice fly.
The Spartans offense struggled to get anything going against Truman pitcher Mattie Sharp.
Sharp held Battle to three hits and one run, which came in the bottom of the seventh when a Kinleigh Kite fielder's choice made it 2-1. Sharp ended the game on the next batterone at-bat later.
Battle regrouped for its second game of the day, shutting out Marshfield 7-0 in six innings.
The bats were on fire for the Spartans. An RBI single from Stubbs made it 1-0 in the first inning.
Battle added five more in the second inning off of a two-run single from Kinleigh Kite, followed by RBI singles from Stubbs and Konnor Kite to make it 6-0.
The Spartans added one more run in the fifth on a Jacei Roland RBI single.
Stubbs put on a show, pitching her second complete game of the day. She only allowed three hits in six innings, striking out nine to finish with 19 strikeoutson the day.
Battle moves to 5-9 on the season.
Hickman, Rock Bridge swimmers complete prelims a Lee's Summit Invitational
Swimmers from Hickman and Rock Bridge had several strong performers at the prelims of the Lee's Summit Invitational in Lee's Summit.
Hickman's Micah Ragsdell placed second in the 100 breast and Jack Hoien finished first in the 100 back.
For Rock Bridge, the team of RJ Bechtold, Ryder Bechtold, Zach Coughenour, Braden McCormick placed second in the 200 free relay. Sam Schultz and Hayden Barnes placed second in the 500 and 100 free respectively.
The finals of the invitational begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in Lee's Summit.
Rock Bridge falls at Columbia Duals
Rock Bridge girls tennis lost 7-2 to MICDS in its match at the Columbia Duals at Bethel Park Friday.
The Bruins drop to 6-2 and will take on Edwardsville and Fayetteville at Bethel Park Saturday.