The Bruins captured their seventh consecutive win of the season with an11-0 victory in six innings over Blue Springs.

Rock Bridgepulled away in the first inning and never looked back.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you