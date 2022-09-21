Rock Bridge softball continued its domination season with an 8-1 home win over nonconference foe Staley on Wednesday.
The Bruins (20-1) scored four runs after sending just four batters to the plate. Cydney Fullerton hit a leadoff home run, Abby Hay singled, pitcher Anna Christ helped herself with a two-run blast, and Addie Morris belted an opposite-field homer.
Christ hit her second homer, a three-run shot, in the second inning. Sophie Schupp’s RBI single made it 8-0.
Staley’s lone run was unearned in the fourth inning. Christ was in control, striking out nine in a complete-game performance.
The Bruins play at Hickman on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Tolton softball blanks Lutheran St. Charles
The Trailblazers earned a 13-0 home win in five innings against Lutheran St. Charles.
Isabella Trim allowed just one hit and struck out 10 of the 15 batters she faced. Tolton’s offense backed her up with 14 hits.
The Trailblazers scored four runs with two outs in the second inning. Sadie Sexauer singled to bring in two runs, Trim scored on a wild pitch, and Montana Strobel drove in a run.
The Trailblazers doubled their lead in the third inning. A two-run single from Kate Guinn pushed the lead to 10-0 in the fourth inning, and Eva Viox’s two-run double capped the scoring.
Strobel, who hit leadoff for the Blazers, totaled three hits on the night.
Tolton (9-8) hosts Bishop DuBourg at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Helias snaps Battle softball’s win streak
The Spartans had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 9-1 home loss to Central Missouri Activities Conference foe Helias.
Molly Berkey struck out 13 Spartans and allowed just four hits. She did not allow a hit through four innings.
Helias scored two runs in the second inning and four runs in the third. Battle helped the Crusaders with six errors in the game.
Battle’s Ainsley Stubbs avoided the shutout with an RBI single in the seventh.
The Spartans (9-11) are back in action Tuesday at Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge girls tennis cruises to two victories
Rock Bridge rolled in dual wins over Battle and Quincy (Illinois) as it hosted the Rock Bridge Invite on Wednesday at Bethel Park.
The Bruins beat Quincy 8-1 in the first match and swept the Spartans 9-0 in the second match.
Rock Bridge (13-3) is scheduled to play in the Southern Illinois Duals on Friday and Saturday in Belleville, Illinois.
Battle (0-5) returns to action Friday at the Smith-Cotton Invitational.
Battle boys soccer edges Helias
With just 10 minutes left in the match, sophomore Carter Jones found the back of the net to give the Spartans a 2-1 road win over Helias.
Battle’s Keller Rojas scored on a penalty kick 10 minutes into the match.
Battle (5-1-2) plays Joplin at 6 p.m. Friday in its first game at the Richard Wilson Classic in Jefferson City. The Spartans play Oakville at 9 a.m. and Lutheran St. Charles at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Baumstarks lead Rock Bridge girls golf to dual win
Tierney Baumstark fired a two-over 38 and her younger sister, Emma, shot 50 to pace Rock Bridge to a dual win over Smith-Cotton at Columbia Country Club.
The Bruins defeated the Tigers 193-228. Mackenzie Rogers and Hayden Homann shot 52 and 53, respectively, to round out Rock Bridge’s counting scores.
Rock Bridge next competes Monday at the Lady Jay Invitational in Jefferson City.
Tolton girls golf gets a break
The Trailblazers were scheduled to play in a quadrangular against Fulton, New Bloomfield and South Callaway, but Tolton coach Scott Priesmeyer pulled his team out of the event because of an excess of matches this week.
Tolton returns to the course Thursday in a quadrangular Dixon, Osage and Versailles at Osage National Golf Course in Lake Ozark.