Rock Bridge softball continued its domination season with an 8-1 home win over nonconference foe Staley on Wednesday.

The Bruins (20-1) scored four runs after sending just four batters to the plate. Cydney Fullerton hit a leadoff home run, Abby Hay singled, pitcher Anna Christ helped herself with a two-run blast, and Addie Morris belted an opposite-field homer.

