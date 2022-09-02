Rock Bridge softball swung for the fences, winning all three of its matchups in the Southside Classic tournament Friday.
Rock Bridge started its morning with a 9-5 win over Francis Howell Central, who was a state championship runner-up last year.
Leadoff hitter Cydney Fullerton made a statement with a home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning. Two batters later, senior Anna Christ hit one the opposite way to make it 2-0 quickly.
In the third inning, Bella Stephens roped the third home run of the game for the Bruins, this time a two-run shot that made it 5-1. The Bruins scored four more unanswered runs and made it 9-1.
Francis Howell Central tried to rally back after a grand slam in the top of the seventh, but it was too little, too late.
The Bruins destroyed the opposition in their second game of the day against Lebanon, hitting four home runs in a 16-1 win that only lasted three innings.
Senior pitcher Addie Morris celebrated her birthday with a sublime performance. Morris hit a deep grand slam to put the Bruins up 6-0 after one inning.
Morris also went three innings on the mound allowing one earned run. The Bruins added eight more runs in the second after home runs by Christ, Ava Bush and Kayla Mooney.
Rock Bridge wrapped up its night with a matchup against Lee's Summit North.
Morris went deep yet again in the fourth inning to make it 4-0. Fullerton blasted her second homer of the day a few batters later to make the game 6-0. That wasn't all for her, though, as she put a third one over the fence in the top of the sixth to make it 8-2.
Rock Bridge closed it out 11-2 in six innings.
The Bruins have a shot at the tournament title Saturday.
Battle softball scores 14 against Mexico
The Spartans were able to dominate in all aspects against Mexico, winning 14-3 in six innings.
After going down 1-0 in the top of the first, Battle responded with nine unanswered runs, including five in the first inning.
The top of the lineup was the main source of offense, with he first two hitters, Chelsea Gleba and Ainsley Stubbs, both recording three hits on the day. Jacei Roland and Konnor Kite got multiple hits as well.
Gleba hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game due to the mercy rule.
Stubbs, who has been a workhorse for the Spartans this season, threw all six innings, allowing three runs. She also recorded six strikeouts.
After starting the season 1-5, the Spartans have now won two in a row. They host a round robin Saturday and will face Tolton in an all-Columbia matchup in their second game.
Rock Bridge girls tennis comfortably defeats Liberty
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeated Liberty 9-0 at the Mid Mo Duals at Bethal Park.
Rock Bridge won every match in both singles and doubles, which ultimately led it to a comfortable win.
The No. 1-ranked player for Rock Bridge, Rebecca Stamose, bounced back after losing her previous match against Kickapoo on Thursday. She defeated Isabella Gamm 8-1 on Friday.
Stamose also performed well in her doubles match, teaming up with Amali Ramesh for the first time. The new duo won their match 8-0.
Rock Bridge has been in good form all season and will be looking ahead toward its next matchup against Helias on Tuesday. The game is set to be played at Bethel Park in Columbia.
The second game Rock Bridge was set to play Friday against Park Hill was canceled.
Duchesne defeats Tolton in competitive matchup
Tolton girls tennis fell to Duchesne 5-4 in St. Charles.
Tolton's record is now 2-2 and Duchesne is 3-1. Tolton will be aiming to bounce back in its next game against Kirksville on Tuesday.