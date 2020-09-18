Rock Bridge (9-0) moves to the semifinals of the Winnetonka/Park Hill South tournament after winning the first two rounds by 24 runs.
First round matchup, Harrisonville, was no match for the Bruins in the 13-0 contest. After scoring five runs in the first inning, the Bruins didn’t look back. Rock Bridge would score their other eight runs in the fourth inning.
Sophomore Elizabeth Wiese led the Bruins with 3 RBI.
Things didn’t get much tougher for the Bruins in their second game, beating Smithville 11-0. After two scoreless innings, the Bruins offense once again exploded, scoring six runs in the third.
After an RBI single in third, sophomore Abby Hay hit a grand slam homerun to center field, ultimately finishing off Smithville.
Rock Bridge will play in the semifinal of the Winnetonka/Park Hill South tournament at 2:00p.m. Saturday.
Farnan’s offense just enough to advance Tolton to tournament semifinals
The Tolton Trailblazers (10-0) won both games on the first day at the Lady Jays Classic in Jefferson City.
The undefeated Trailblazers only scored three runs today, with junior Emilee Farnan batting in two of them.
However, to nobody’s surprise, the defense was solid for Tolton. After beating Notre Dame in the first round 1-0, the Trailblazers were able to beat Helias Catholic for the second time this season, 2-0.
Paige Bedsworth had a combined 14 innings pitched on the day, only allowing seven hits and earning 20 strikeouts.
Tolton plays again in the semifinals of the Lady Jays Classic on Saturday in Jefferson City.
Hickman softball splits at Lady Jays Classic
Hickman (7-4) experienced both sides of the spectrum during the first two rounds of the Lady Jays Classic.
The Kewpies dominated the first round matchup against Fatima, beating them 10-1. A six-run third inning gave Hickman all the momentum it needed to finish off Fatima.
The Kewpie offense tallied 14 hits in the first game.
Hickman was not able to enjoy the same offensive success in the second round against Kirksville, losing 11-0.
With three defensive errors and eight runs allowed in the first three innings, the Kewpies weren’t able to stage a comeback.
Hickman will compete for fifth place in the tournament on Saturday in Jefferson City.
Bruins fall in final
Friday the Rock Bridge girls tennis took second place in the Liberty tournament.
The Bruins won their way all the way to the final, defeating Liberty North and Park Hill in the first and second rounds. Rock Bridge defeated the Eagles and Trojans both 6-3.
But the Bruins met the hosts of the tournament in the championship round and fell just short, 5-4.
The Bruins will look to get back to their winning ways Monday against Helias at home.