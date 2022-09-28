A matchup between district opponents Rock Bridge and Blue Springs South turned into a one-sided affair Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
The Bruins shut out the Jaguars 8-0, a key result for Class 5 District 6 seeding purposes. Both squads entered the game 1-1 against each other.
It was a pitchers’ duel early, with neither team recording a hit until the bottom of the third inning.
That first hit was a bunt single from Lucy Sadewhite to get things going for the Bruins. Cydney Fullerton hit a two-run home run to center field on the next pitch from Maddy Duvall to make it 2-0.
The Bruins (27-1) tacked on an insurance run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Sophie Schupp, bringing in Ava Bush.
Blue Springs South (24-2) tried to shift momentum by bringing on reliever Madison Hoffman in the fifth, but Rock Bridge’s offense took advantage of the move.
The Bruins scored three runs in the inning, two coming on a homer just over the wall from Anna Christ. Addie Morris then scored on an error to make it 6-0.
The Bruins added two more runs in the sixth on a two-out single from Morris.
Christ pitched a gem, going five innings before allowing a hit. She allowed just two hits and struck out seven, recording a complete game. Bush preserved the shutout with a leaping catch on the warning track to end the game.
Rock Bridge will put its 23-game winning streak on the line Thursday at home against Rolla (11-14).