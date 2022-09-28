A matchup between district opponents Rock Bridge and Blue Springs South turned into a one-sided affair Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

The Bruins shut out the Jaguars 8-0, a key result for Class 5 District 6 seeding purposes. Both squads entered the game 1-1 against each other.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you