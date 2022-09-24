Rock Bridge softball went 2-0 for the second day in a day to win the September Slam tournament Saturday in Liberty.
The Bruins blanked Pleasant Hill 5-0 in the semifinals behind a complete-game shutout by Anna Christ and beat Troy Buchanan 9-2 in the championship for their 21st win in a row.
Rock Bridge scored three runs on four singles to start the championship game. Cydney Fullerton each hit solo home runs in the second and third inning, respectively. The Bruins put the game away with four runs in the sixth.
Addie Morris and Kennedy Watson combined to allow two runs in the circle.
Rock Bridge (25-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 5 by the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association, hit the road to face Class 4 No. 1 Helias on Monday.
Tolton softball wins tournament
The Trailblazers defeated Eugene, Southern Boone and host Russellville on its way to first place at the AA Tournament.
Kate Guinn hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Missouri commit Madison Uptegrove did the same in the third to lift Tolton to a 4-0 win over Eugene.
The Trailblazers beat Southern Boone 10-5 in five innings.
Montana Strobel homered in the second inning to give Tolton a 4-3 lead, and the Trailblazers led the rest of the way. Guinn allowed six hits in a complete-game performance in the circle.
The Trailblazers beat Russellville 14-8 in the championship game.
Tolton jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but Russellville stormed back to take an 8-7 lead in the fifth. Back-to-back homers from Uptegrove and Sadie Sexauer powered a five-run sixth for the Trailblazers.
Tolton, which stretched its winning streak to five, hosts New Bloomfield on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia.
Hickman softball finishes 3-1 in Cape Girardeau
After splitting its two games Friday, the Kewpies beat Kelly 6-3 and Lutheran South 16-5 in four innings Saturday to finish fifth at the Jackson Tournament in Cape Girardeau.
Hickman took the lead in the fourth inning against Kelly thanks to two-run homers from Adlen Baker and Ava Hanson. A two-run single by Lucy Hurtado in the fifth inning made it 6-1.
The Kewpies scored 10 runs on eight hits in the first inning and tacked on five more runs in the second against Lutheran South. Mylee McMichael tallied four hits to lead the offense.
Hickman (6-13) hosts Smith-Cotton at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
COMO Swim & Dive hosts invite
COMO Swim and Dive finished sixth in the COMO Invitational at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.
Its next meet will be Oct. 4 at Park Hill South.
Columbia cross country teams compete in Gans Creek Classic
All four Columbia high schools competed in the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia.
Southern Boone star Connor Burns won the Boys’ Gold 5K with a time of 14:57.5. Hickman’s Tyler Harris finished in third place. Rock Bridge’s Ian Kemey and Andrew Hauser finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Rock Bridge’s Carolyn Ford won the Girls’ Gold 5K with a time of 18:00:02.
Battle boys soccer splits games in Jefferson City
Coming off a win over Joplin on Friday, the Spartans lost to Oakville 3-0 but beat Lutheran St. Charles 2-1 at the Richard Wilson Classic in Jefferson City.
Battle (7-2-2) was named red division champions of the round-robin tournament. The Spartans travel to Waynesville for their next match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tolton boys soccer blanks St. Paul Lutheran
In their third straight road game, the Trailblazers shut out the Giants 5-0.
Mac Clapper scored two goals, while Steven Becvar, Luke Knollmeyer and Lucas Boyer each chipped in a goal for Tolton.
The Trailblazers (7-3-1) host Hickman at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}Battle, Rock Bridge volleyball compete in tournament{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}The Spartans finished third with a 6-1 record at the Megan Gross Invitational Tournament in Warrenton.
{p dir=”ltr”}Battle hosts Fulton at 7 p.m. Monday before hitting the road for three consecutive road matches.
{p dir=”ltr”}Rock Bridge won its lone match Saturday, defeating Mater Dei 25-17, 25-19. The Bruins host Kirksville at 7 p.m. Monday.