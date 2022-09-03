Rock Bridge softball hosted its second annual Southside Classic, and just like last year, the Bruins came out on top.
Rock Bridge opened its day with a semifinal matchup against Fulton (6-2) after starting the tournament 3-0.
Fulton scored first in the top of the second. After Rock Bridge tied the game in the third inning on a wild pitch, Addie Morris hit a two-run homer to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead.
Fulton cut the deficit to one in the fourth after a leadoff triple. The Bruins put that comeback attempt to a halt in the bottom half, scoring five runs on a two-run double from Anna Christ and a three-run home run by Abby Hay to make it 8-2.
Freshman Kennedy Watson closed out the final three innings for the Bruins to win the game 8-2 and send Rock Bridge to the final.
In the championship game, Rock Bridge was set to face Helias (10-1) — a perennial powerhouse. The Bruins didn’t make it look that way though, beating the Crusaders 17-3 in six innings.
The Bruins’ bats stayed hot in the first inning after an RBI single from Hay to make it 1-0. A sacrifice fly from Ava Bush made it a two-run lead.
In the second inning, Cydney Fullerton hit her fourth home run of the tournament to make it 3-0.
After scoring another three runs in the fourth inning, the Bruins put a stamp on the tournament with a home run parade in the sixth inning.
Morris hit her second of the day to bring in the first two runs of the inning. Kayla Mooney got in on the action with a three-run home run, followed by Hay hitting her second three-run blast of the day. A total of 11 runs crossed the plate in the sixth, making it 17-0.
Rock Bridge ended with 16 home runs in five games over the weekend.
Christ pitched a gem, going five shutout innings. Helias was able to score three runs in the sixth with Watson on the mound before she closed the game out.
Rock Bridge has now won five in a row and improved its record to 9-1 on the year.
Tolton beats Battle in pitching duel
Tolton softball defeated Battle for its third win of the day, winning 1-0 in six innings.
Battle went into the matchup with a 5-2 loss earlier in the day to Marion C. Early. Meanwhile, Tolton had already captured two victories on the day, beating Mexico 6-4 and Marion C. Early 3-1 in a late comeback.
Pitchers on both sides dominated the game from start to end.
Freshman pitcher Bella Trim started the game for the ‘Blazers and threw four shutout innings while only allowing four hits total. Senior Kate Guinn took the mound in the fifth and threw two hitless innings to lead Tolton to a win.
Battle’s senior pitcher Ainsley Stubbs matched that performance, starting with five shutout innings.
The Trailblazers broke through in the bottom of the sixth against Stubbs, plating the first run of the game on an RBI double from center fielder Sadie Sexauer. The game ended after that due to time constraints.
Tolton improves its record to 4-2 with its three wins. Battle falls to 2-7.