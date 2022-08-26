The Rock Bridge Bruins struggled greatly against the run in Friday’s 34-17 loss at Park Hill South to open the 2022 season.

Friday’s game was expected to be a challenge for the Bruins, who finished with a 4-6 record last season. The Panthers were undefeated in last year’s regular season and advanced to the Class 6 quarterfinals.

