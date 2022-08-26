The Rock Bridge Bruins struggled greatly against the run in Friday’s 34-17 loss at Park Hill South to open the 2022 season.
Friday’s game was expected to be a challenge for the Bruins, who finished with a 4-6 record last season. The Panthers were undefeated in last year’s regular season and advanced to the Class 6 quarterfinals.
Friday’s game was also the Rock Bridge debut for new coach Matt Perkins and junior quarterback Sam Kaiser.
After a recovered fumble on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, Kaiser found sophomore receiver Drevyn Seamon in heavy end zone traffic for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Bruins up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
After a few defensive stops, the Bruins once again had the ball deep in Panther territory. However, the Bruins' offensive line struggled all night and allowed Kaiser to be sacked on third-and-goal from the 9-yard line. Rock Bridge instead settled for a field goal to go up 10-0.
Following the missed TD opportunity, the Bruins’ fortune began to shift.
Late in the first quarter, the Park Hill South offense marched down the field in four plays, capped off by a Darrien Jones rushing TD to draw the Panthers to within three.
With 8:30 left in the second quarter, a pass from Kaiser bounced off the hands of a receiver and into the hands of Panther defensive lineman Jordon Hilsinger, who ran the ball in for a 26-yard pick-six to put the Panthers up 13-10 at halftime.
The second half was a struggle on both sides of the ball for the Bruins (0-1). The defensive front was gashed on the ground, and Kaiser was sacked several times as the offensive line was unable to buy the junior QB enough time.
The Panthers (1-0) scored three times on the ground in the second half. Jones continued a monster night, scoring twice, including an 80-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver/running back Briggs Bartosh also had a strong night and scored once for the Panthers.
Rock Bridge junior running back Stefan Williams scored on a 2-yard rushing TD, and defensive back Joey Scardina intercepted a pass in the end zone halfway through the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late for the Bruins.
Overall, both the Rock Bridge offense and defense struggled against a tough opponent in the Panthers.
The offense attempted to match the Panthers’ ground game with a slew of runs with both Seamon and Kaiser all night to little avail. However, there were several positive flashes to build on going forward. Seamon had several strong runs, making would-be Panther tacklers miss. While he had little time in the pocket, Kaiser was able to link up with his wide receivers Mark Hajicek and Stephen Gibson on a few long passes.
"I think (Kaiser) showed a lot of toughness," Perkins said. "I thought he stood the test of what it's like to stand in the pocket and be that Friday night kid."
Despite the loss, Perkins isn't too worried about his team. He chalked up Friday's loss to a few poorly timed mistakes and inconsistent fundamentals.
"I think that our kids played really hard," he said. "We had too many turnovers offensively; if we played a little cleaner, that game (would've) been closer."
On the topic of run defense, Perkins said that his players tackled too high. He plans to emphasize wrapping up and gang tackling moving forward. He also took personal responsibility for his team's loss.
"I've got to be better calling plays and recognize what's working and stick with it," Perkins said. "I've got to do a better job helping (Kaiser) recognize what's in front of him."
Next week, the Bruins will travel to Sedalia to take on the Smith-Cotton Tigers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton edged Moberly 22-21 in Week 1.