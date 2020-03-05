Brant Bowers single-handedly put away Smith-Cotton when the Bruins needed him the most.
Rock Bridge jumped ahead to a 24-point lead in the second quarter and looked to be on track for another blowout victory when things threatened to fall apart for the Bruins. Rock Bridge’s primary ball handlers, Xavier Sykes, Charles Wilson and Evan Bentinganan, all began turning the ball over at an enormous rate that allowed Smith-Cotton to cut the deficit to just eight points.
However, Bowers led the charge to put Rock Bridge back up double-digits every time the Tigers tried to mount a comeback. The 6-foot-2 guard had a team-leading 23 points.
“Brant was our best all-around player,” head coach Jim Scanlon said. “He was steady, hit shots and guarded the bucket.”
On both occasions when Smith-Cotton cut the Bruins’ lead under 10 points, Bowers hit a 3-pointer.
“I just try coming in the clutch when they need it,” Bowers said. “If they find me the ball and I’m open, I just try to hit it.”
It didn’t look like the Bruins would need late game heroics at the beginning of the game. The Bruins used a bunch of scorers to jump out to a quick 25-13 lead by the end of the first quarter. In the opening eight minutes, six different Rock Bridge players scored. Bowers led the way with eight points.
The second quarter was much of the same. Rock Bridge dominated on the glass and kept scoring at will. By halftime, the score read 42-21.
“We were just playing as a team in the first quarter,” Bowers said. “We were moving the ball really well and everything was just clicking when we were hustling and giving it our all.”
Yet in the third quarter, Smith-Cotton cut down the lead to just 10 at 50-40. Sykes, Wilson and Bentinganan caused careless turnovers, possession after possession. By the end of the game, the Bruins had 23 turnovers.
“I’ve said all year that our biggest enemy is us, and it still is,” Scanlon said. “I put everyone in I had on the bench. We just get excited and it was the first game of district and sometimes those things happen. You have to get through this one and get to the next one.”
Sykes’ biggest problem, turnovers, came to light in the most important game of the season to date. He was recklessly driving into the lane or straight into Tigers defenders which created easy points in transition for Smith-Cotton.
“In a big game like that, you are just trying to win,” Sykes said. “You get into your own head that you need to beat this by yourself and that’s where everyone messes up at. We need the entire team to come together and win and I feel like we just let the game get to us instead of controlling the game.”
Thanks to the consistent turnovers, all of the confidence Rock Bridge had in the first half was gone. The Bruins’ play, in the third and start of the fourth quarter, looked liked that of a team that was just trying to survive until the final buzzer.
“We were just kind of giving up,” Bowers said. “They were stealing the ball from us and we weren’t hustling back or stopping them. That’s why they were scoring all those points and we just kept turning it over and nothing was changing.”
Bowers’ big 3-pointers and a momentum shifting end-to-end layup in the fourth quarter eventually lead Rock Bridge to the 76-60 victory over Smith-Cotton.
“It was pretty known that we were expected to win this game and we were expecting ourselves to play better,” Bowers said. “We had 23 turnovers as a team, which is way too much to win a game. We were just happy to come out on top.”
Thursday’s victory extended the Bruins’ winning streak to 19 games as Rock Bridge improved to 22-3 on the season.
The Bruins will play next for the district championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Battle. The Bruins defeated the Spartans earlier this season 57-52 and are 10-0 against the Spartans all-time. Battle defeated Jefferson City 75-61 on Monday to advance to the district final.