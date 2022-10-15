Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City.
The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
The Bruins’ Andrew Hauser took first place with a time of 16 minutes, 9.60 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Ian Kemey finished almost three seconds behind Hauser in second place with a time of 16:12.70. Ty Welty placed fourth (16:44.90), and Matthew Kim and Hudson Summerall tied for fifth with a time of 17:11.90.
Evan Hughes paced the Kewpies in seventh place with a time of 17:27.70. Maxwell Hogan also cracked the 18-minute mark (17:48.80), good for 10th. Sean Keys (14th, 18:10.30), Henry Cummings (18th, 18:20.10) and Colin Wise (30th, 19:38.70) rounded out Hickman’s counting times.
Adrion Bradshaw led Battle in 35th place with a time of 20:27.40. Ben Ticgelaor (39th, 21:18.90), Ahmadrion Bradshaw (40th, 21:48.00), Noah Sill (43rd, 22:30.40) and Nathan Drymalski (44th, 22:45.30) had the Spartans’ other counting times.
Rock Bridge girls XC claims conference title
The Rock Bridge girls cross country team also placed first in the CMAC Championships with just 28 points.
The Bruins finished ahead of Helias (56 points), Hickman (70), Jefferson City (73) and Battle (133). Capital City did not have enough runners to record a team score.
Rock Bridge freshman Mae Walker crossed the finish line first in the 5,000 meter race with a time of 20:21.50. Morgan Sexten (sixth, 21:12.50), Amelie Crane (seventh, 21:15.00), Claire Richardson (ninth, 21:23.30) and Addison Wheeler (11th, 21:48.20) rounded out the Bruins’ counting times.
Ellie Eastman was the first Kewpie across the line in fourth with a time of 20:51.50. Zoe O’Laughlin (12th, 22:11.30), Iris Weber (18th, 23:19.20), Natalie Keenoy (23rd, 24:03.60) and Emma Bukoski (31st, 25:27.40) were the other counting times for Hickman.
Allison Harris paced Battle in 26th with a time of 24:38.10. Evelyn San Juan Rodriguez (33rd, 26:42.50), Kaela Belmore (34th, 26:56.80), Arabelle McDonald (36th, 27:42.90) and Brooke Hargrove (37th, 29:34.90) had the Spartans’ other counting times.
Columbia boys swim teams compete in Tiger Invitational
Rock Bridge finished third at the Tiger Invitational in Sedalia.
The Bruins had 296 points, finishing just behind Platte County (307) and Rockhurst (302). The Bruins’ 200-meter medley relay team finished first. Hayden Barnes finished first in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Hickman finished a spot behind Rock Bridge with 244 points. Battle finished 12th with 27 points.
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will return to the pool Thursday for the CMAC meet.