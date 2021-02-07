Rock Bridge girls swimming won all four of its duals at a Columbia high school girls meet Saturday.
The Bruins defeated Tolton 103-46, Marshall 126-14, Hickman 97-61 and Battle 128-9 to sweep their duals.
Hickman picked up three wins Saturday, against Marshall, Battle and Tolton. Tolton and Battle's dual finished as a 84-16 victory for the Trailblazers, who also defeated Marshall. Battle dropped all four of its duals.
Adelaide Reaser of Hickman was the only competitor to win two individual events. Reaser's time of 25.98 won the 50 yard freestyle, while a time of 5:23.94 was enough for victory in the 500 yard freestyle.
Otherwise, Rock Bridge swimmers dominated the meet. Bruins' Tatum Sakraida won the 200 yard freestyle, Jacque Drown the 200 yard IM, Olivia Henderson the 100 yard butterfly, Sophie Ragsdell the 100 yard breaststroke and Kennedy Jackson the 100 yard backstroke.
Missouri tennis sweeps Illinois State doubleheader
Missouri tennis swept Illinois State in a doubleheader Sunday at Mizzou Tennis Complex .
The Tigers (10-2) dropped just one match in the contest, defeating the Redbirds 4-0 in the first match, and 4-1 in the second match.
Marta Oliveira and Elle Wright's 6-2 win gave Missouri an advantage in the match one doubles matches. The Tigers clinched the doubles point as Serena Nash and Valentina Vazquez won 7-5, giving the them a 1-0 lead heading into singles.
Oliveira was the first to finish for the Tigers in match one singles, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. Vazquez dropped just one game more than her teammate, winning 6-2, 6-3. Elys Ventura clinched match one for the Tigers winning 7-5, 6-4.
The Tigers trailed 1-0 after the doubles segment of match 2, dropping two matches to the Redbirds to lose the point, although the singles proved a much more comfortable affair.
Missouri did not drop a set in its first four matches, clinching the sweep. Wright won 6-3, 6-3 and Vazquez won 6-0, 6-4 to flip the score. Ventura and Oliveira followed with straight sets victories of their own - 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3, 6-2, respectively, to close out match two.
The Tigers next face Memphis 9 a.m. Friday at Mizzou Tennis Complex.
Missouri wrestling beats SIUE
The Tigers defeated Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 35-3 on Sunday afternoon and kept their undefeated record alive.
Missouri (10-0, 4-0 Mid-American Conference) concluded its dual season without a loss for the fourth time in program history.
Allan Hart, Brock Mauller, Keegan O'Toole and Rock Elam all kept up their perfect dual records this season.
The Tigers finish their regular season next Sunday against No. 5 Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Central Oklahoma in the Cowboy Challenge in Stillwater, Oklahoma.