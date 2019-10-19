The Bruins started off roaring in the Class 4 District 8 championship game.
Junior pitcher Ella Schouten wasted no time retiring the first three hitters in the Hickman line up, limiting them to two soft infield flyouts and a strikeout.
Rock Bridge didn’t dawdle offensively either. Madison White showed off her patience and veteran experience at the plate in her first at-bat. Hitting in the two-hole, the senior worked the count full before fouling off four straight pitches. On the 12th pitch of the at-bat, she singled, scoring Maddie Snider who stole second midway through White’s at-bat.
Center fielder Snider’s hard single and subsequent stolen base paired with White’s RBI in the first inning set an early standard for the Bruin hitters. All afternoon, Rock Bridge put itself in positions to score, and its hitters obliged with big hits. The Bruins had eight RBI and scored in every inning but the sixth. As a team, Rock Bridge hit .345 and forced Hickman starter Abby Hurtado out after just an inning of work.
“We’re a hitting team this year,” White said. “We’ve been on fire and I really trust that all of us have power. It’s just fun to be with this team because even if someone grounds out, you always know that there’s someone who can go out there and hit a double.”
Hickman has rarely looked as discombobulated as they did in Saturday’s 11-4 loss. Abby Hurtado and Emma Henley had been lights out in the circle all season but the pair looked at a loss against Rock Bridge hitters, giving up two and three earned runs, respectively.
In contrast, Rock Bridge’s Schouten was on top of her game. The junior struck out five in the win and only three Kewpies managed hits in the game. Lucy Hurtado hit two doubles and Abby Hurtado hit one of her own. Both of the sisters had an RBI.
It was Avery Throckmorton, though, that breathed life into the Hickman lineup. Following a Lucy Hurtado double, the righty went deep to the opposite field, shrinking the deficit to 6-4. After the two-run homerun, a Rock Bridge double play quickly ended the inning.
The rest of the Kewpie lineup was a combined 0-15 in the game.
Hickman’s defense didn’t look themselves either. Usually leak-proof, the Kewpies fumbled three rain-soaked balls. The errors allowed for six unearned Bruin runs.
“You know, you put your kids in a situation that you hope they’ll be successful and there’s a couple of plays they didn’t make,” Hickman coach Courtney Haskell said.
Despite the uncharacteristic play, Hickman didn’t feel like it was out of the game until the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, the Kewpies looked like they would soon bat, only trailing 6-4. Two walks and an error later, the bases were loaded. A bloop, a double and a single put the Bruins ahead 11-4 and the game was all but over.
“We talk about sometimes you get punched in the mouth. Are you going to get up or are you going to roll over and die?” Rock Bridge coach Lisa Simmons said.
Neither team scored in the sixth. Abby Hurtado re-entered the circle to shut down the last three Bruin batters in her final game as a Kewpie. Schouten continued her stellar performance and did not allow a hit in the final two innings.
Hurtado is one of nine seniors that ended their career Saturday.
“With nine seniors who have been there for four years, whether they play or not whether they got the role that they wanted, to stick it out and to be as close-knit group as they are, it’s a special class,” Haskell said.
This is Rock Bridge’s first district championship win since 2010.
“This is just a big deal for all of us. We always get to the championship and we always get really close but we never get there,” White said.
With Saturday’s win, Rock Bridge (25-6) advances to the state sectional game on Wednesday. The Bruins will travel to Wentzville to play Holt. The Indians are 26-2 in 2019 and defeated Rock Bridge 8-4 when the teams met in late September. Rock Bridge has lost two in a row to Holt.
