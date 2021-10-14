The MSHSAA state individual girls tennis tournament was held Thursday; Rock Bridge had two doubles entrees and a singles entry. Maggie Lin in singles won her first match in straight sets and advanced all the way to the semifinals.
Aparna Sivaraman and Prathy Premkumar lost in the quarterfinals to Kickapoo after beating Francis Howell in the first round. Amali Noel Ramesh and Anjali Noel Ramesh lost in the first round to Lee Summit West 6-1, 6-0.
Semifinals for both the consolation bracket and the winner’s bracket will pick up 8 a.m. Friday.
Tolton volleyball faces off against Rolla
Rolla took the first two sets against the Trailblazers, winning the second set 25-18. Tolton fought in the third set, going up 6-2 at one point but ultimately conceded it 25-22 to lose. The Trailblazers’ next match is Monday at Southern Boone.
Bruins volleyball beat Falcons
After a competitive first set that finished 31-29, Rock Bridge won the next set 26-24 over Blair Oaks and finally the third set to win the match 3-0. The Bruins’ next game is against local rival Hickman on Wednesday.
Hickman cross country earns podium at Warrensburg XC Invitational
The Hickman boys and girls cross country teams had solid performances Thursday, with the girls team finishing second overall in the Warrensburg XC Invitational and the boys team finishing third.
The girls ended the day with 127 points because of a strong performance by Ellie Eastman, who finished 6th with a time of 21 minutes, 15.6 seconds, and followed up by Ella Leigh, who finished 15th with a 21:25.6.
Grain Valley won the meet, led by race winner Ella Casey, who clocked in for Eagles at 20:34.2.
On the boys side, the Kewpies tied with Willard for the second spot on the podium out of 17 teams.
Hickman was led by Evan Hughes who finished third with a time of 16:41.6, followed closely by Will Cherrington, who finished with a 16:43.8, finishing eighth.
Joplin won the meet with a 52-point score on the boys side, with Drew Belardo taking first with a time of 16:21.0.
The Kewpies compete in their final race of the year on Oct. 30 in Warrensburg.
Rock Bridge boys soccer against Smith-Cotton canceled
Thursday’s match between Rock Bridge and Smith-Cotton was canceled because of poor field conditions. The game will not be rescheduled.
The Bruins’ next match is noon Saturday against Guadalupe Centers at home.
Battle boys soccer finds second shutout against Fatima
Battle traveled to Fatima on Thursday, winning in dominant fashion 3-0. The Spartans improved to 7-9 off of the group’s second shutout. With four games left in the season, the Spartans need to win three to meet the program’s highest win total in a season (10).
Battle’s next match is 6:30 p.m. Monday at Smith-Cotton.
Hickman boys soccer falls to De Smet in big loss
Hickman travelled to De Smet on Thursday and was unable keep pace in a 5-2 loss. The Kewpies tied the match 2-2 in the 48th minute, but they were unable to contain the Spartans offense. The loss is just the second of the season for the Kewpies, with their record falling to 14-2-1.
Hickman’s next match will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Helias.