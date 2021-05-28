Rock Bridge boys tennis was blanked 5-0 by John Burroughs on Friday afternoon, ending the Bruins' championship hopes in the semifinals of the Class 3 state tournament.
John Burroughs moves on to face Rockhurst in the championship at 3 p.m. Saturday. Rock Bridge will take on Lee's Summit West in the third-place game at the same time.
Rock Bridge made the semifinals by beating Ft. Zumwalt West 5-0 in the quarterfinals May 17.
Weber, Nachev qualify for national championship in weather-shortened preliminary round
Two Missouri track and field athletes qualified for the NCAA Track and Field Championships in the preliminary round Friday in College Station, Texas, before lightning postponed most of the competition.
Freshman Mitchell Weber was fourth in discus with a throw of 187 feet, 1 inch. Sophomore Georgi Nachev's 52-89 triple jump was good for sixth.
The 11 other events scheduled will now take place Saturday.