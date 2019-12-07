The winners of the last three Class 5 state championships face off in one of the marquee games of the Norm Stewart Classic on Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
Rock Bridge, the 2019 champions, will take on 2018 and 2017 victors Webster Groves, as both teams try to prove that their glory days aren’t all in the past.
The Bruins and the Statesmen haven’t played each other since 2016, when Webster Groves defeated Rock Bridge 65-57 in the Smith-Cotton Tournament, before any of the teams’ current players were in high school.
That was back when the likes of Courtney Ramey and Dajuan Harris were gracing the courts for these schools, playing some of the best basketball they had ever seen, and finally culminating in a state championship — or two for Ramey and the Statesmen — for both in their senior seasons.
But now all of those players have graduated, and the schools have had to move forward with a new generation of players. Webster Groves went 22-4 in its first season without Ramey and his class, but it got knocked out of the district tournament by McCluer North.
Rock Bridge, meanwhile, has started its first season without Harris and his class 3-1. It’s a good start on paper, but the players will need more big game experience like this Norm Stewart Classic if they want to make some noise in the postseason again.
Both teams will try to prove that their current teams have the potential to be just as good as their past teams, and they will be bringing their all when they square off at 2 p.m. Sunday.