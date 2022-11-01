Top-seeded Rock Bridge boys soccer did just enough to advance to the Class 4 District 7 final, defeating No. 4 Blue Springs South in penalty kicks Thursday in Blue Springs.
Sophomore Henry Jenks scored the lone goal in regulation for the Bruins, who were tied with the Jaguars at 1 after 80 minutes of play.
After two scoreless overtime periods, Rock Bridge bested the Jaguars 4-1 in penalty kicks.
The Bruins next face third-seeded Blue Springs in the district final at 6 p.m. Thursday in Blue Springs.
Tolton moves on to district final
Top-seeded Tolton cruised past fourth-seeded Fatima in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals with a 2-0 win in Westphalia.
Senior Ryan Hulett and junior Lucas Boyer both found the back of the net for the Trailblazers, while senior goalkeeper Alex Steffes kept a clean sheet.
Tolton (17-5-1) next faces second-seeded St. Francis Borgia in the district final at 6 p.m. Thursday in Westphalia.
Hickman falls in district semifinals
Hickman’s season came to an end after a 2-0 loss to Blue Springs in the Class 4 District 7 semifinals.
The second-seeded Kewpies dominated Smith-Cotton in the district quarterfinals, but they couldn’t find the back of the net against the host Wildcats.
Hickman finished its season 18-7.