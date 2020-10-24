Tolton senior Paige Bedsworthbecame the state’s all-time leader in strikeouts during her 19-strikeout performance in the Class 2 semifinal game against Kelly on Wednesday.
The Trailblazers (22-3) advanced for their first ever state championship appearance after defeating Kelly 8-1. Tolton played well at the plate and in the fieldwith 11 hits and zero defensive errors.
Junior Bridget Bartlett and freshman Madison Uptegrove got the Trailblazers started in the first inning with an RBI each, giving Tolton a two run lead.
The momentum carried over to the second inning as the Trailblazers rallied off four singles, scoring three more runs and pushing the lead to five.
Kelly managed to get a run in the fourth inning when it got back-to-back hits. Bedsworth would make sure the Hawks didn’t get much going after that, though. After the run, the Drake University commit struck out 10 batters over the following four innings.
Bedsworth finished with 19 strikeouts, allowing four hits and one earned run.
A pair of RBI singles in the sixth inning for the Trailblazers put the game away as Tolton went up 8-1.
Uptegrove led Tolton offensively, hitting 2-4 with two RBI.
Tolton will play in the Class 2 State Championship against Penney at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
Rock Bridge looking to complete perfect season after semifinal win
Rock Bridge improved to 28-0 on the season after Saturday’s 5-1 win against Marquette in the Class 5 semifinal. The win advanced the Bruins to the state championship game, the first ever appearance for the Bruins in program history.
Despite being the pitcher, Bruins senior Ella Schouten gave the spark for the offense when her double in the first inning brought in two runs.
Fellow senior Maddie Snider added another run to the Bruin lead with an RBI double in the second inning.
Marquette, already down three runs, managed to hit a home run to start the second inning. The rally would be brief — Schouten went on to strike out the next three batters to end the inning.
After scoreless third and fourth innings, Bruins sophomore Abby Hay hit a two-run home run to push the lead to four after the fifth inning.
Rock Bridge shut out Marquette after the second inning. The Bruins only allowed one hit and Schouten had six strikeouts.
Along with two RBI, Schouten pitched all seven innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while throwing 13 strikeouts.
Rock Bridge combined for 11 hits while only committing one defensive error.
Rock Bridge looks to capture the program’s first state championship when they play Lee’s Summit North at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.