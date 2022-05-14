Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman boys and girls track and field competed in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 Meet on Saturday at Rock Bridge.
The Bruins’ boys and girls teams each won the entire meet, with the boys scoring 161 total points and the girls tallying 141.
The Battle boys squad placed sixth in the event, scoring 68.5 points overall. Hickman followed right behind, placing seventh at 49 points.
The Hickman girls team placed sixth at its respective meet, scoring 79 points. Battle finished behind the Kewpies in seventh with 52 points.
The MSHSAA Class 5 Sectional 2 Meet will take place at 9:30 a.m. next Saturday in Mexico, Mo.
Hermann breaks Tolton record
Tolton boys and girls track and field competed in MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 Meet in Montgomery City.
Quentin Hermann highlighted the Trailblazers’ efforts with a new school record — breaking the boys 3200m Tolton record with a time of 10:12.86. He finished third in the event.
Long distance star Elyse Wilmes won the girls 1600m, while Garrett Wilmes got second and Henry Wolff placed seventh in the boys race.
In the short-distance races, Braden Wilmeth earned fifth in the boys 100m, while Jillian Andrews finished fifth in the girls 400m run.
In the 300m hurdles, Evan Sapp and Lydia Seibert both placed fifth in their respective races.
In the girls long jump, Jillian Aholt finished in sixth with a distance of 4.81m.
The boys 4x400 relay team placed fourth. In the 4x800 meter relays, the boys finished third while the girls took second. Both teams qualified for sectionals.
Tolton will next partake in the MSHSAA Class 3 Sectional 2 Meet at 9:30 a.m. next Saturday in Montgomery City.
Trailblazers shut out Boonville
Tolton girls soccer beat Boonville 6-0 in its opening match of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament. The Trailblazers improved to 15-3-1 on the year.
Lainey Maddix recorded two goals in the win.
Tolton will next play Moberly in its next district matchup at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Mexico.
Farnan wins sectionals
Tolton boys tennis’ Brady Farnan won his respective match at the MSHSAA Class 1 individual sectionals at Cosmo Park. Farnan won on an ace to break the tie.
Farnan’s next opponent is to be announced.