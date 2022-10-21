Rock Bridge volleyball defeated Hickman in straight sets (25-20, 25-11, 25-11) in the semifinal of the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 tournament.
The Kewpies jumped out to a brief lead in the first set, but the Bruins came storming back to take a 14-9 lead halfway through. Hickman rallied back to tie the set at 15 before taking a one-point lead. Rock Bridge responded by going on a 10-5 run to take the first set.
The two teams exchanged points early in the second set before Rock Bridge began to pull away. The Bruins found their rhythm, and went on a 13-6 run to extend their lead to 20-9. Hickman scored a few quick points, but Rock Bridge held on and won the second set.
The third set began just as competitively as the first two, with the Bruins only leading by five halfway through the set. Rock Bridge never surrendered its lead, and won the third set 25-11, capping off a 3-0 match victory.
Rock Bridge’s Ella Swindle notched her 3000th career assist, placing her fifth on MSHSSA’s all-time career-assist list.
With the win, the Bruins advance to the district championship, where they will take on the winner of No. 2 Blue Springs south and No. 3 Blue Springs at 6 p.m. Monday at Rock Bridge High School.
For Hickman, the loss means the end of a highly competitive season. The Kewpies finish 18-12-5, and with a trip to the district semifinal . With only three seniors parting ways with the team after the season, the Kewpies have a lot to look forward to moving ahead.