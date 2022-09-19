Rock Bridge volleyball continued its excellent form with a 3-0 home win over Fatima on Monday.
The team is now on a four-match winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rock Bridge volleyball continued its excellent form with a 3-0 home win over Fatima on Monday.
The team is now on a four-match winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season.
The Bruins won in straight sets with scores of 25-12, 25-7and 25-15 to collect the victory.
Rock Bridge next faces Capital City at 6:30 p.m.Thursdayin Jefferson City.
Battle softball defeated Smith-Cotton 11-4 at Battle. It was the Spartans’ third straight win.
Battle (9-10) next plays against Boonville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road.
Battle boys soccer defeated Southern Boone 3-0 in Columbia.
Keller Rojas, Merec Harper and Eric Tuyisenge found the net for Battle (4-1-2).
Spartans goalkeeper Landen Armstrong shut out Southern Boone for Battle’s third clean sheet in four games.
Battle next plays Helias at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road.
Tolton volleyball swept Bowling Green 3-0 in a home match. It was the Trailblazers’ fourth straight win.
Sam Wright played great, with twelve straight serves to help Tolton (8-4-1) win.
The Trailblazers next play Cardinal Ritter at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.
Hickman volleyball was unable to continue its winning ways, losing 3-1 to Hermann in Hermann.
The match was very close, with Hermann taking a 25-17, 25-20 lead to open the match. Hickman (15-5-3) responded by winning the third set 28-26 . But Hermann took away the victory in the last set in a 25-20 score.
Hickman next plays Battle in a crosstown derby at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman girls tennis defeated Kirksville on its home court.
The final score was 6-3.
Hickman is now sitting at a 12-1 record this season, with its only loss against Westminster.
Hickman’s next match will be against Helias at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
As for Kirksville, they are scheduled to host Palmyra, hoping to improve on its 3-5 season record .
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.