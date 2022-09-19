Rock Bridge volleyball continued its excellent form with a 3-0 home win over Fatima on Monday.

The team is now on a four-match winning streak after suffering its first loss of the season.

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

