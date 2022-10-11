Rock Bridge volleyball traveled across town and defeated rival Battle 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-11) on Tuesday.
Going into the match, Bruins coach Trevor Koelling was focused on getting the victory despite the friendships that his players have with their opponents.
“We try and separate friendship from competition," Koelling said. "The girls know it's love always, and we really just try and have a fun competition."
The match started out highly competitive, with Rock Bridge leading by four at the halfway point. The Bruins slowly stretched their lead throughout the remainder of the first set.
Rock Bridge jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the second set and never looked back.
Koelling was pleased to see his team score 75 of the 115 points in the match.
“Offensive efficiency is at the foreground of our playing style,” Koelling said. “The less you have to play, the less tired you get, and you put less stress on your body.”
The Bruins (18-3, 4-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) have just three matches left in the regular season before they begin postseason play. Next up is road match against Blair Oaks on Thursday.
Battle (12-6, 2-3) had its six-match win streak snapped with the loss. The Spartans are back in action Monday on the road against Montgomery County.