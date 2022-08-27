Rock Bridge volleyball won the 12-team Bentonville Early Bird Tournament, winning five games without a loss to secure the title Saturday in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Bruins didn’t drop a set during the tournament.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

