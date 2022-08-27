Rock Bridge volleyball won the 12-team Bentonville Early Bird Tournament, winning five games without a loss to secure the title Saturday in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The Bruins didn’t drop a set during the tournament.
Lily Dudley was named tournament MVP, and Kaylen Rush and Ella Swindle were named to the all-tournament team.
The Bruins return to the court against Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Nixa.
Hickman girls tennis opened its season with a third-place finish in the Jefferson City Tournament at Capital City High School.
Ada Kirkpatrick and Molly Hume won the flight-three doubles title for the Kewpies. Kirkpatrick went undefeated in the event, also claiming the singles championship in the fourth spot.
Hickman will return to the court at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home against Tolton.
Tolton volleyball won the Tolton Tournament — a quad event with Sacred Heart, Tipton and Hallsville.
The Trailblazers next face Eldon at 5 p.m. Monday in Eldon.
Hickman boys cross country won the title at the Kewpie XC Kickoff at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, while the Kewpies’ girls team finished third.
Both teams will next compete at the Liberty Invitational on Sept. 3 in Liberty.
Tolton girls tennis opened its season with a 7-2 victory over Lutheran St. Charles in Columbia.
The Trailblazers don’t have to travel far for their next game, hopping across town for a match against Hickman at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Audrey Rischer posted a 2-under 33 to win the individual title, helping Tolton girls golf win the Hickman Quad at 18-over 158 on Friday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.
Rischer held off teammate Kate Ryan, who came in second with a 36. All of the top three scorers were Trailblazers, as Savanna Hazelrigg posted 42 for third place.
Tolton beat out the Kewpies, Palmyra and Capital City for the title.
Next up for the Trailblazers is a tri-match against St. Francis Borgia and St. Clair at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course in St. Clair.

Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
