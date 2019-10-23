When Rock Bridge middle blocker Ketti Horton spiked Hickman’s overpass straight down for the set-winning kill, one could have been forgiven for thinking Wednesday’s match was over.
The Bruins had a 2-0 lead over the Kewpies after winning the first set 28-26, and prevailing over the hosts in the second set 25-19 after Horton’s kill. Two sets is usually enough to win a high school volleyball match, but the teams had agreed beforehand to make this rivalry match a best-of-five series, where three sets must be won in order to earn a win.
Hickman has done this a few times already this season, though none of those matches have gone past three sets. But this was Rock Bridge’s first time playing a best-of-five. And it showed.
“We came out with all the right energy and all the right motivation to finish the game,” Bruins coach Nicole Murphy said. “But we’re not trained that way yet, being able to come out there and be fit and engaged for three sets. I saw some fatigue and I saw some struggle.”
Rock Bridge (23-10-1) did eventually win the match 3-2, but not before Hickman (19-14-1) stormed back in dramatic fashion with back-to-back victories in the third and fourth sets.
The Kewpies dominated the third, jumping out to a 14-8 lead before eventually winning 25-18. The fourth set was close for a time, as the lead changed four times before Hickman pulled away slightly at 15-12. From there, the Kewpies went on a 10-4 run, and a diving dig by Sophie Kovalenko gave her team the energy boost it needed to cruise to a 25-16 victory.
“We always felt like we were still in it,” Hickman coach Greg Gunn said. “They had confidence in themselves, they knew they hadn’t played their best in those first two sets, and they went out there with determination.”
Now it was down to the all-important fifth set. The Kewpies still had the momentum early on, but the Bruins never let their lead stretch past two points. Then Rock Bridge finally came back to life, riding a 7-1 run to take a 13-8 lead.
Hickman was still able to close the gap with a late push led by senior hitter Jerica Jackson, but the Bruins ultimately held the Kewpies off and took the 15-13 victory in the final set.
“Going into the fifth set I stressed mental toughness,” Murphy said. “It’s what we’ve been working on all season and I definitely think we were mentally able to come out in that fifth set and put our shaky legs, our headaches and our out-of-breaths aside, and really just rally together as a team and pull through.”
But the two rivals could find themselves facing off once again as soon as Oct. 30 in the district tournament. If Rock Bridge can get by Battle on Tuesday — a team the Bruins already defeated 25-20, 25-6 last week — then the teams will clash in the semifinals the next day.
The Bruins might feel aggrieved at being the No. 3 seed for the tournament despite having just defeated the second seeded Hickman side, but Gunn knows that a lot can change before the teams potentially again meet next week.
“If we continue to work on focusing on our plan and trying to execute that plan more consistently, we should be OK,” Gunn said.
The Class 4 District 8 girls volleyball tournament will take place Oct. 29-31 at Warrenton.